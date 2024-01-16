Smart Liquidity Profile

4.45
The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on. Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quarter,' and 'Year'.

Smart Liquidity Profile will show where retail traders are trading as well as where institutions are most likely opening positions. However, please avoid trading during news releases. MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109841

Also shows the changes in the price levels with the most traded activity (POC Level).

Liquidity Zones - Shows Liquidity Levels, commonly known as Supply and Demand Zones.


Liquidity Profile Inputs:

  • Liquidity Profile: True/False (Visibility of the Liquidity Profiles)
  • High Traded Nodes: Color option for High Traded Nodes
  • Average Traded Nodes: Color option for Average Traded Nodes
  • Low Traded Nodes: Color option for Low Traded Nodes

Buy-side & Sell-side Liquidity Zones:

  • Buy-side & Sell-side Liquidity Zones: True/False (Visibility of the Liquidity Levels)
  • Buy-side Liquidity Nodes: Color option for Buyside Liquidity Nodes
  • Sell-side Liquidity Nodes: Color option for Sell-side Liquidity Nodes

Other Settings:

  • Number of Rows: Specify how many rows each profile histogram will have. 
  • Profile Width: Width of the rows in the histogram.
  • Price Levels: Highest/Lowest of the profile price.
  • Visibility of the Profiles Range and Color.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any problems, but please avoid using too many indicators in a single chart.


İncelemeler 14
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2025.03.07 10:42 
 

Fantastic Indicator

Jade Lee Valentine
186
Jade Lee Valentine 2025.02.06 11:32 
 

Great trading tool to use

Sen Lin Qiu
201
Sen Lin Qiu 2025.01.14 03:54 
 

蛮不错 的 虽然没有那么 细致 没有量的数据 没有多级显示 但是 也还行 400来块钱 的东西 有没有看见的朋友 推荐一个 好用的 poc 谢谢

carlos33
1024
carlos33 2025.05.15 13:12 
 

No sense.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.05.15 13:25
Thank you for your feedback, Carlos. If something wasn’t clear or didn’t work as expected, I’d be happy to help. Feel free to share more details so I can improve your experience.
marcot
248
marcot 2025.03.14 19:54 
 

can you please clarify a for me how to detect if the support /resistance is weak or strong? in the free indicator you have it seems clearer than the paid indicator. Since it shown weak or strong support/resistance thank you

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.03.15 01:15
Hello! This is the review section. You are welcome to leave your message in the comment section. Please note that this is an advanced tool, so taking some time to understand its features will be helpful. Check inbox. Thank you.
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2025.03.07 10:42 
 

Fantastic Indicator

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.03.15 01:15
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
Jade Lee Valentine
186
Jade Lee Valentine 2025.02.06 11:32 
 

Great trading tool to use

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.02.06 11:57
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
Sen Lin Qiu
201
Sen Lin Qiu 2025.01.14 03:54 
 

蛮不错 的 虽然没有那么 细致 没有量的数据 没有多级显示 但是 也还行 400来块钱 的东西 有没有看见的朋友 推荐一个 好用的 poc 谢谢

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.01.15 07:03
Thank you for your trust. Wish You all the best and happy trading 💚
L1576
306
L1576 2025.01.03 17:16 
 

Very amazing and Robust Indicator! Thank you for this helpful tool!

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2025.01.05 06:56
Thank you for your kind words. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
mopheus black
454
mopheus black 2024.12.23 10:48 
 

hi, nice tool..but I miss alerts for the zones...only on the POC. Thanks

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.12.24 08:44
Thank you for your review but POC Level Alert available on Smart Volume Box. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
50737691 Joe
405
50737691 Joe 2024.08.14 20:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.08.15 04:57
Thank you. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
pornchai_p
956
pornchai_p 2024.08.06 11:52 
 

This is definitely a great tool to have. You would have an excellent entry point {Buy low, Sell high} once you understand how to use it. Good support from owner, highly recommended.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.08.07 08:25
Thank you for your kind words. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
Tita_H Timah
429
Tita_H Timah 2024.07.26 21:12 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.07.27 05:28
Thank you for your kind words. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
Don
1015
Don 2024.02.03 12:20 
 

It will work if you understand how to use this indicator.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.02.03 12:25
Thank you for your kind words. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
970700021
111
970700021 2024.02.02 01:59 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.02.02 04:07
You never contacted me, never viewed my videos on how it works, and left a one-star rating for Refund. There is no REFUND program in MQL5. Because you didn't know how to use it, you left a negative review. Please check your PM. Many thanks 💚
Junited
506
Junited 2024.01.28 09:36 
 

Hello, I have been using the indicator for a week. I have already tested many indicators and none were really helpful. The Smart Liquidity Profile is different, it reliably shows the liquidity zones where the price reverses. For the first time I give 5 stars for this really great indicator and the support from the publisher is very good. The Smart Liquidity Profile complements my strategy perfectly. The last trading week was very successful ;-) The price for the indicator is very fair. Thanks for this great tool!

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.01.28 09:40
Thank you for your kind words. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
Pierrdi2
232
Pierrdi2 2024.01.23 13:41 
 

Great

Suvashish Halder
131614
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suvashish Halder 2024.01.23 15:03
Thank you. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
