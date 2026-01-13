Titan Circuit Architect v118 AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Titan Circuit Architect AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Ichimoku Circuit | Volatility Shield | Titan Protection]

Introduction Titan Circuit Architect AI is a structural trend-following system designed to build profitable positions like a master architect. It visualizes the market as a circuit of energy, using the Ichimoku Cloud (The Brain) to define the structure, CCI to detect the pulse, and ATR (The Shield) to dynamically adapt Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to market volatility.

Version 1.18 Update: Titan Shield The latest update introduces the "Titan Shield" protection layer. This advanced logic calculates a dynamic safety buffer based on real-time ATR, StopLevel, and FreezeLevel. It ensures that every trade entry and trailing stop modification is executed safely outside the broker's "danger zone," eliminating execution errors.

Trading Strategy (The Architect Logic) The system follows a strict blueprint:

  1. Circuit Brain (Structure): Analyzes the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A vs B).

    • Bullish Circuit: Price > Cloud (Span A & B).

    • Bearish Circuit: Price < Cloud.

  2. Pulse Detection (Entry): Uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) to find the optimal entry point.

    • Buy Pulse: CCI crosses below 100 and snaps back above 100 (Dip & Go).

    • Sell Pulse: CCI crosses above -100 and snaps back below -100 (Rally & Drop).

  3. Titan Shield (Protection): Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR Multipliers, ensuring risks are proportionate to current volatility.

Key Features

  • Titan Shield Protection: Dynamic ATR-based Stops adapt to any market condition—tight in calm markets, wide in storms.

  • Smart Trailing: An intelligent trailing stop that respects broker limits and "cools down" if modification limits are hit, preventing server bans.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Auto-Lot calculation based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is an independent strategic position.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural stability).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === TITAN SETTINGS ===

    • InpUseMoneyMgmt : Enable auto-lot calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

  • === CIRCUIT BRAIN ===

    • InpIchiTenkan/Kijun/Senkou : Ichimoku settings.

    • InpCCIPeriod : Pulse sensitivity.

  • === TITAN SHIELD ===

    • InpATRMultiplierSL : Stop Loss distance (Default 3.0x ATR).

    • InpATRMultiplierTP : Take Profit distance (Default 6.0x ATR).

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


