Neural Gear Overlord AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Neural Gear Overlord AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Fractal Breakout | EMA Trend | Ironclad Risk Management]

Introduction Neural Gear Overlord AI is a professional-grade Breakout System designed for precision trading. It combines the proven reliability of Fractal Theory with a powerful EMA Trend Filter to capture significant market movements. But its true strength lies in its "Ironclad" Risk Management Core, which automatically calculates trade volume based on your risk tolerance and protects your capital with rigorous margin checks.

Version 5.20 Update: Platinum Standard (FreezeLevel Fix) This critical update addresses a common issue with ECN brokers: Order Freeze. The EA now intelligently checks the broker's FreezeLevel before attempting to delete or modify pending orders. If the price is too close to the order, the EA will "hold fire" instead of spamming the server with failed requests, ensuring smooth and error-free operation.

Trading Strategy (The Overlord Logic) The system operates on a rigorous Trend-Following Breakout logic:

  1. Trend Filter: Uses the 200 EMA to determine the undeniable market bias.

    • Buy Only: If Ask > EMA.

    • Sell Only: If Bid < EMA.

  2. Fractal Entry: Identifies key resistance (Upper Fractal) and support (Lower Fractal) levels.

  3. Breakout Execution: Places Pending Orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at the Fractal level + a configurable Gap ( InpPendingGap ). This ensures you only enter when the market has enough momentum to break through.

Key Features

  • Ironclad Risk Management:

    • Auto-Lot Calculation: Simply set your InpRiskPercent (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA calculates the exact lot size based on the Stop Loss distance.

    • Hard Limits: Protects against fat-finger errors with InpMaxLotLimit .

    • Margin Safety: Automatically checks Free Margin before every trade to prevent "Not Enough Money" errors.

  • Smart Order Management: Automatically deletes old pending orders that haven't triggered, keeping your trading clean. Now enhanced with FreezeLevel Protection.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is an independent sniper shot with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable breakouts).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === STRATEGY ===

    • InpTrendPeriod : Trend filter sensitivity (Default 200).

    • InpFractalDepth : How far back to look for fractals.

    • InpPendingGap : Buffer points to avoid fake breakouts.

  • === EXITS ===

    • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic profit locking.

  • === IRONCLAD RISK ===

    • InpUseAutoLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.



