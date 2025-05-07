Yellowstone FX

Yellowstone FX: Precision Scalping System for XAUUSD M15

After a rigorous two-month validation period on the XAUUSD M15 chart, Yellowstone FX is now ready for the trading community. This sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) features a comprehensive suite of 30 distinct strategies meticulously designed for rapid and accurate trade entries during periods of significant market volatility in Gold (XAUUSD).

Yellowstone FX demonstrates robust performance across diverse market conditions, exhibiting the capability to trade effectively in both strong trending environments and consolidating, ranging markets. Notably, performance results from a live trading account, captured in screenshots spanning March 20, 2025, to May 5, 2025, showcase a perfect 100% win rate across a total of 67 executed trades can be viewed in the attached images below. This validated performance closely aligns with historical backtesting results.

A key feature of Yellowstone FX is its utilization of dynamic indicator-based levels for stop-loss placement. This adaptive approach to risk management has proven highly effective in real-world trading scenarios, offering a responsive mechanism for capital protection.

Yellowstone FX is engineered to capitalize on short-term price movements, providing traders with a powerful tool for precision scalping on the XAUUSD M15 timeframe. Its multi-strategy framework and dynamic risk management aim to deliver consistent and reliable trading outcomes, as evidenced by the exceptional performance achieved during the testing phase.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open lots: 0 (use EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)


İncelemeler 3
PipaliciousD
94
PipaliciousD 2025.05.25 22:58 
 

Yellowstone FX is an absolute beast when it comes to scalping! I've been running it live for two weeks now, and the results have been nothing short of incredible—not a single losing trade so far. It’s precise and thrives in both trending and ranging conditions. You can tell this EA is built with serious attention to detail. But beyond the EA itself, Michael’s support is next level. He’s quick to respond, super knowledgeable, and genuinely wants you to succeed. Getting help or clarification is never a problem—he makes the whole experience feel premium and personal. If you're looking for a serious scalping tool for gold with proven live performance, this is it. Huge thanks to Michael for creating such a powerful system and for the outstanding support that comes with it!

Charles
562
Charles 2025.05.17 23:40 
 

This EA is amazing! I've been running a demo for a week and its won every trade. It takes about 2 to 3 trades a day and is usually in and out. You cannot go wrong with Yellowstone.

220072256
4591
220072256 2025.05.14 04:46 
 

A very good author

Assists and advises on the best parameters

Excellent EA

