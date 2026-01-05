TraderPanel STA for MT5 PC

Executor Trader Panel (Sta) PC Version is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach.

Main Features of the Executor:

Instant Connection Status: Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost.

Time Synchronization: Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server.

Universal Compatibility: Can be used with any trading instrument.

Time Frame Flexibility: Can be used on any time frame.

Flexible Lot Sizing: Easily set the lot size for opening positions.

Integrated Take Profit: Set take profit levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.

Integrated Stop Loss: Set stop loss levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.

Batch Order Placement: Option to enable batch copying of the current lot size , with adjustable spacing between orders.

Position Cost Analysis: Know the total cost price of all positions after opening.

Open/Close BUY or SELL Positions: Supports opening and closing BUY and SELL positions.

Quick Handling of Reverse Orders: Quickly process(reverse orders).

Pending Orders: Set pending buy or sell orders by clicking on the chart.

Order Management: Manually drag and adjust pending orders.

Set Take Profit or Stop Loss for Open Positions: Set take profit or stop loss levels for (open positions).

Trailing Stop Loss for Open Positions: Enablefor (open positions).

Spread Monitoring: Observe the of the current instrument.

Breakout Trading Strategy: Enable breakout trading strategy .

Top Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open short positions at the top for breakout trading.

Bottom Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open long positions at the bottom for breakout trading.

Adjustable Top/Bottom Structure: The top/bottom structure for breakout trading can be manually adjusted.

Dynamic Order Adjustment:.

Account Monitoring: Observe account usage ( Equity , Margin Level , Daily Profit , Current Position Profit/Loss ).

Long Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for long positions.

Short Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for short positions.

Trailing Stop Strategy: Enable trailing stop strategy (EA), with the option to select trailing stop when opening orders, which will automatically execute based on the settings.

Other Features: Await your discovery. If you have any good ideas, please submit them to me.

Reminder: This tool does not support strategy backtesting.