Operational Management MT5

📊 Operative Management Pro – Advanced Trading Utility

Operative Management Pro is a smart visual tool for traders who want to analyze and simulate their trades before placing them on the market.

This panel displays in real-time the most important parameters of the current symbol:

Current price and minimum lot size

Required margin

Spread cost in USD and pips

and Take Profit and Stop Loss value in USD

Automatic risk and reward calculation

With just a click on the chart, you can simulate BUY or SELL trades, drag TP or SL levels, and instantly visualize changes in:

Price

Pips

USD value

🎯 Main Features

Interactive floating control panel

Automatic spread cost calculation

Real-time visualization of TP / SL

Built-in trade execution buttons (Buy/Sell Stop or Limit)

Compatible with any MT5 symbol or broker

💡 How to use

Attach the EA to any chart. Select BUY or SELL mode. Click on the chart to place your simulation. Drag the TP or SL levels and check all values updated instantly. Press the order button if you want to execute the real trade.

🧮 Benefits

Ideal for trade planning and risk evaluation.

Helps traders measure the impact of spread and margin before opening.

Great for manual traders, educators, or risk analysis.

100% native MQL5 code – no DLLs or external libraries.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description fontsize Font size of displayed values colorPrecio Main text color comentario Comment attached to executed trades

📌 Requirements