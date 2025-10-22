Operational Management MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Leonardo Gabriel Caceres
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📊 Operative Management Pro – Advanced Trading Utility
Operative Management Pro is a smart visual tool for traders who want to analyze and simulate their trades before placing them on the market.
This panel displays in real-time the most important parameters of the current symbol:
- Current price and minimum lot size
- Required margin
- Spread cost in USD and pips
- Take Profit and Stop Loss value in USD
- Automatic risk and reward calculation
With just a click on the chart, you can simulate BUY or SELL trades, drag TP or SL levels, and instantly visualize changes in:
- Price
- Pips
- USD value
🎯 Main Features
- Interactive floating control panel
- Automatic spread cost calculation
- Real-time visualization of TP / SL
- Built-in trade execution buttons (Buy/Sell Stop or Limit)
- Compatible with any MT5 symbol or broker
💡 How to use
- Attach the EA to any chart.
- Select BUY or SELL mode.
- Click on the chart to place your simulation.
- Drag the TP or SL levels and check all values updated instantly.
- Press the order button if you want to execute the real trade.
🧮 Benefits
- Ideal for trade planning and risk evaluation.
- Helps traders measure the impact of spread and margin before opening.
- Great for manual traders, educators, or risk analysis.
- 100% native MQL5 code – no DLLs or external libraries.
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|fontsize
|Font size of displayed values
|colorPrecio
|Main text color
|comentario
|Comment attached to executed trades
📌 Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 terminal (latest version)
- Allow automated trading
- Demo or real account