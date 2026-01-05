TraderPanel STA for MT5 PC

Executor Trader Panel (Sta) PC Version is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach.

Main Features of the Executor:

  • Instant Connection Status: Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost.

  • Time Synchronization: Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server.

  • Universal Compatibility: Can be used with any trading instrument.

  • Time Frame Flexibility: Can be used on any time frame.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Easily set the lot size for opening positions.

  • Integrated Take Profit: Set take profit levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.

  • Integrated Stop Loss: Set stop loss levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.

  • Batch Order Placement: Option to enable batch copying of the current lot size , with adjustable spacing between orders.

  • Position Cost Analysis: Know the total cost price of all positions after opening.

  • Open/Close BUY or SELL Positions: Supports opening and closing BUY and SELL positions.

  • Quick Handling of Reverse Orders: Quickly process(reverse orders).

  • Pending Orders: Set pending buy or sell orders by clicking on the chart.

  • Order Management: Manually drag and adjust pending orders.

  • Set Take Profit or Stop Loss for Open Positions: Set take profit or stop loss levels for (open positions).

  • Trailing Stop Loss for Open Positions: Enablefor (open positions).

  • Spread Monitoring: Observe the of the current instrument.

  • Breakout Trading Strategy: Enable breakout trading strategy .

  • Top Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open short positions at the top for breakout trading.

  • Bottom Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open long positions at the bottom for breakout trading.

  • Adjustable Top/Bottom Structure: The top/bottom structure for breakout trading can be manually adjusted.

  • Dynamic Order Adjustment:.

  • Account Monitoring: Observe account usage ( Equity , Margin Level , Daily Profit , Current Position Profit/Loss ).

  • Long Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for long positions.

  • Short Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for short positions.

  • Trailing Stop Strategy: Enable trailing stop strategy (EA), with the option to select trailing stop when opening orders, which will automatically execute based on the settings.

Other Features: Await your discovery. If you have any good ideas, please submit them to me.

Reminder: This tool does not support strategy backtesting.

  • A continuously updated and trader tool: A tool that will keep evolving and improving over time.

  • Customizable for your needs! Tailored to meet your specific requirements!


作者のその他のプロダクト
Executor Trend Indicator
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
OV-VCS_ATR  Trading Rules The OV-VCS_ATR indicator is a popular trend-following technical analysis tool that helps traders identify the current market trend and potential entry/exit points. Below are the general trading rules for using the OV-VCS_ATR indicator: 1. Indicator Overview The OV-VCS_ATR indicator consists of a line plotted on the price chart, which changes color to indicate the trend direction: Green Line:   Indicates an   uptrend   (buy signal). Red Line:   Indicates a   downtrend  
FREE
ExecutorCCI
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
Based on the CCI Trend-Following Principle, Improved to Identify Trend Reversals This indicator is designed to confirm trends after identifying them using the     (  Executor Trend Indicator  )    indicator, making it a tool for both trend confirmation and reversal detection. Features Green and Red Histogram:   Represents the development of bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends in the current timeframe. Blue Line and Green Histogram (Bullish Confirmation): When the blue line rises above   +10
FREE
Trend and Oscillators for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
インディケータ
Based on the trend-following principle of CCI, it has been improved to become an indicator that can identify the reversal of the trend and its development direction, that is, it can identify the top and bottom attenuation of the oscillating trend in the trend market. feature The red and green columns represent the trend of bullish or bearish development under the current cycle. The blue line shows the position and attenuation of the current price trend in the current cycle. The upper and lower
FREE
Switch Tray
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (2)
インディケータ
Switch Tray  is a shortcut tray tool for commonly used trading pairs provided to traders. It can be placed at the bottom of the chart, and commonly used trading pairs can be set by themselves. 1. You can set the shortcut switch button for your commonly used trading pairs. The default is [EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USDJPY/USDCHF/USDCNH]. / slash is the separator. 2. The button of each trading pair is also equipped with the number of open positions of a certain trading pair. 3. Multi-cycle quick switchi
FREE
Trend and Oscillators for MT4
Ren Xiang Wang
インディケータ
Based on the trend-following principle of CCI, it has been improved to become an indicator that can identify the reversal of the trend and its development direction, that is, it can identify the top and bottom attenuation of the oscillating trend in the trend market. feature The red and green columns represent the trend of bullish or bearish development under the current cycle. The blue line shows the position and attenuation of the current price trend in the current cycle. The upper and lower r
FREE
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
ユーティリティ
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) - Standard Version   is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach. Main Features of the Executor: Instant Connection Status:   Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost. Time Synchronization:   Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server. Universal Compati
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信