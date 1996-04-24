Institution Grade Manual Trade Management

🔹 Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine

Manual Trading. Machine Discipline.

The Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is an institutional-grade manual trade management system designed to protect traders from emotional mistakes — without taking control away from them.

You decide when to enter.

The engine decides how the trade is managed.

🧠 What It Does

This system continuously monitors your manual trades and enforces professional-level trade management rules in real time:

Smart Breakeven logic

R-based trailing stop execution

Partial profit management

Spread & volatility protection

Daily drawdown kill-switch

Institutional-style trade analytics

No signal selling.

No auto-entries.

No over-optimization.

Just discipline, structure, and protection.

🛡️ Built Like an Institutional Risk Engine

Every trade is treated like a professional desk trade:

Trailing activates only after breakeven AND required R-multiple

UI status always matches real execution logic

High-spread and volatility spikes automatically pause management

Daily drawdown protection shuts everything down when limits are hit

If the UI says WAITING, nothing happens.

If it says ACTIVE, rules are enforced — instantly.

📊 Professional Live Dashboard

A clean, non-distracting on-chart dashboard shows:

Trade status (R, MAE/MFE, BE, Trailing)

Risk environment (Spread, ATR, Volatility)

Session context (Asia / London / NY)

Entry conditions snapshot (RSI, ATR, VWAP distance)

No clutter. No noise. Just clarity.

👤 Who This Is For

✔ Manual traders

✔ Prop firm traders

✔ Discipline-focused traders

✔ Traders who already have an edge but lose to execution errors

❌ Not a signal system

❌ Not a martingale or grid bot

⚙️ Key Philosophy

You control decisions.

The engine controls discipline.

This is not an auto-trader.

This is a guardian for your capital.

🚀 Summary

If you want:

Cleaner executions

Emotion-free trade management

Institutional-style risk enforcement

Full control without chaos

Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is built for exactly that