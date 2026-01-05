TraderPanel STA for MT5 PC
- 유틸리티
- Ren Xiang Wang
- 버전: 5.8
- 활성화: 5
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) PC Version is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach.
Main Features of the Executor:
-
Instant Connection Status: Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost.
-
Time Synchronization: Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server.
-
Universal Compatibility: Can be used with any trading instrument.
-
Time Frame Flexibility: Can be used on any time frame.
-
Flexible Lot Sizing: Easily set the lot size for opening positions.
-
Integrated Take Profit: Set take profit levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.
-
Integrated Stop Loss: Set stop loss levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.
-
Batch Order Placement: Option to enable batch copying of the current lot size , with adjustable spacing between orders.
-
Position Cost Analysis: Know the total cost price of all positions after opening.
-
Open/Close BUY or SELL Positions: Supports opening and closing BUY and SELL positions.
-
Quick Handling of Reverse Orders: Quickly process(reverse orders).
-
Pending Orders: Set pending buy or sell orders by clicking on the chart.
-
Order Management: Manually drag and adjust pending orders.
-
Set Take Profit or Stop Loss for Open Positions: Set take profit or stop loss levels for (open positions).
-
Trailing Stop Loss for Open Positions: Enablefor (open positions).
-
Spread Monitoring: Observe the of the current instrument.
-
Breakout Trading Strategy: Enable breakout trading strategy .
-
Top Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open short positions at the top for breakout trading.
-
Bottom Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open long positions at the bottom for breakout trading.
-
Adjustable Top/Bottom Structure: The top/bottom structure for breakout trading can be manually adjusted.
-
Dynamic Order Adjustment:.
-
Account Monitoring: Observe account usage ( Equity , Margin Level , Daily Profit , Current Position Profit/Loss ).
-
Long Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for long positions.
-
Short Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for short positions.
-
Trailing Stop Strategy: Enable trailing stop strategy (EA), with the option to select trailing stop when opening orders, which will automatically execute based on the settings.
Other Features: Await your discovery. If you have any good ideas, please submit them to me.
Reminder: This tool does not support strategy backtesting.
-
A continuously updated and trader tool: A tool that will keep evolving and improving over time.
-
Customizable for your needs! Tailored to meet your specific requirements!