TraderPanel STA for MT5 PC

Executor Trader Panel (Sta) PC Version is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach.

Main Features of the Executor:

  • Instant Connection Status: Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost.

  • Time Synchronization: Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server.

  • Universal Compatibility: Can be used with any trading instrument.

  • Time Frame Flexibility: Can be used on any time frame.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Easily set the lot size for opening positions.

  • Integrated Take Profit: Set take profit levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.

  • Integrated Stop Loss: Set stop loss levels simultaneously when setting the lot size.

  • Batch Order Placement: Option to enable batch copying of the current lot size , with adjustable spacing between orders.

  • Position Cost Analysis: Know the total cost price of all positions after opening.

  • Open/Close BUY or SELL Positions: Supports opening and closing BUY and SELL positions.

  • Quick Handling of Reverse Orders: Quickly process(reverse orders).

  • Pending Orders: Set pending buy or sell orders by clicking on the chart.

  • Order Management: Manually drag and adjust pending orders.

  • Set Take Profit or Stop Loss for Open Positions: Set take profit or stop loss levels for (open positions).

  • Trailing Stop Loss for Open Positions: Enablefor (open positions).

  • Spread Monitoring: Observe the of the current instrument.

  • Breakout Trading Strategy: Enable breakout trading strategy .

  • Top Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open short positions at the top for breakout trading.

  • Bottom Reversal Strategy for Breakout Trading: Set to open long positions at the bottom for breakout trading.

  • Adjustable Top/Bottom Structure: The top/bottom structure for breakout trading can be manually adjusted.

  • Dynamic Order Adjustment:.

  • Account Monitoring: Observe account usage ( Equity , Margin Level , Daily Profit , Current Position Profit/Loss ).

  • Long Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for long positions.

  • Short Position Analysis: Observe the number of lots, (floating profit/loss), and (deviation) for short positions.

  • Trailing Stop Strategy: Enable trailing stop strategy (EA), with the option to select trailing stop when opening orders, which will automatically execute based on the settings.

Other Features: Await your discovery. If you have any good ideas, please submit them to me.

Reminder: This tool does not support strategy backtesting.

  • A continuously updated and trader tool: A tool that will keep evolving and improving over time.

  • Customizable for your needs! Tailored to meet your specific requirements!


추천 제품
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
유틸리티
Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
Epic Flow
Saba Ansar Ul Haq
유틸리티
1. Manual-Assisted Trading via On-Chart Dashboard Fully graphical dashboard panel rendered directly on the chart. Customizable panel size and colors via input parameters. All trading actions are controlled by buttons and edit fields , not automatic indicators. 2. Ultra-Fast Interval-Based Order Execution Trades are opened using a millisecond-level timer ( EventSetMillisecondTimer(1) ). User-defined order interval in milliseconds (10 ms to 60,000 ms). Orders are placed strictly based on elapsed t
FREE
Most Efficiency Dashboard by Flawless
Onjira Singphun
유틸리티
This Dashboard is very useful . That will help us analyzing graph. In this dashboard has some functions. such as  - Buy Stop - Sell Stop - Buy Limit Order - Sell Limit Order - Close All trade on this graph - Close All Profit - Delete Pending Order = Notify to enter an order - Percentage Calculation of chance to win an order On this strategy i calculated all Major EMA to find a higher chance and take more profits
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
유틸리티
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Server Sentinel MT5
benoit blasco
유틸리티
Discover our all-in-one monitoring and notifications EA for MetaTrader. Designed to ensure traders’ security and peace of mind, this unique EA offers a full range of advanced features that will allow you to stay informed and control your account activity, anytime and anywhere.   Key Features : Continuous server monitoring: real-time notification on server availability and performance (Cpu, Ram, disk), connectivity, latency and more Advanced account management: live tracking of margin calls, dro
FREE
JP2 CoreHedge Prop Firm Risk Dashboard
Gionni Polidori
유틸리티
JP2 CoreHedge – Prop Risk Dashboard (Standard Edition) Professional Drawdown Monitor for Prop Firm Traders JP2 CoreHedge STANDARD is a lightweight and precise risk monitoring panel designed for traders working with prop firm rules. It does not open or manage trades — instead, it provides clean, real-time visibility of your account’s risk status. This utility is ideal for challenge accounts, funded accounts, and traders who need to avoid hidden drawdown violations. Key Features Real-time Prop Ris
VPS Benchmark MT5
Yu Pang Chan
유틸리티
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Dynamic Trade Control
Vikas Rundla
유틸리티
Dynamic Trade Control  Master Your Trades with Precision Elevate your trading experience with  Dynamic Trade Control  , a premium utility designed for traders who demand control, efficiency, and style. This all-in-one trade management panel combines powerful features with a sleek, modern interface, making it the ultimate tool for managing your positions like a pro. Key Features: Intuitive Trade Panel: Manage all your trades with a user-friendly interface featuring quick-access buttons for closi
TradeMetrics Advanced Trading Analytics
PT TRADER SELALU UNTUNG
유틸리티
TradeMetrics – Advanced Trading Analytics Exporter Turn your trading history into a professional, shareable report in seconds. Get a full breakdown of performance with balance, profit/loss, win rate, equity curve, detailed statistics, streaks, money management, and risk/reward analysis. Includes performance by day, hour, session, and instrument. Perfect for traders, signal/EA providers, and mentors who need a clear and reliable performance dashboard . Turn your trading history into profession
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
지표
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
Seasonly
Sergei Kiriakov
유틸리티
The tool for exploring seasonal patterns. It compares the chart with charts of other years and compares with the average for other years. Allows you to shift charts if necessary.  Explore any year by specifying the zero point. Up to 10 charts in one tool. Works only on the daily chart ! The best for you! Enjoy your work! (It's not indicator - do not download demo it not work) for mt4 Seasonly MT4
PL Info Panel
Koshalya
유틸리티
This utility shows various types of information on chart, controlled by many filters and option for each of them. If you want any custom feature or want to remove something from this product for your personal use. Please send me a personal message, I'll be happy to do so for you. Inputs and features explained: BG Color - Background color of the Dashboard Text Color - Color of text info on the Dashboard Border Color - Color of Border of the Dashboard Set Color on +/- Text - True/False option wh
Rigorous Market Sessions Chart
Yu Zhang
유틸리티
1. What is this.          This is a very rigorous indicator to show different market trading sessions. It shows the main markets: NewYork, London, Frankfurt, Sydney, Wellington, Tokyo.           Very important: Different markets have different start and end dates for daylight saving time, and the trading session of a market can vary depending on daylight saving time and winter time. Also, the daylight saving time system is different for countries in the northern hemisphere and southern hemisphe
Synchronized Cross for MT5
Steven Van Ingelgem
3 (1)
유틸리티
The Synchronized Cross indicator allows you to link cross hairs from multiple chart windows. This means that as you move the cross hair in one chart, all other cross hairs will move together by automatically staying on the same time. If, for example you are moving your mouse cursor in a M5 timeframe (see screenshots), the crosshair will show as a line in the higher timeframes, and as an area in the lower timeframes. Thus making it easier to correlate timeframes. The input parameters are self exp
Keyboard Trader
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
유틸리티
Keyboard Trader   is a tool designed for ultra-fast trading in   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   using   keyboard shortcuts . Here’s a concise description of its features: Swift Execution : Keyboard Trader allows you to execute orders rapidly without clicking. You can use keyboard shortcuts to efficiently open and close positions. Ideal for News Trading : Given the need for quick action during news events, this tool is particularly useful for trading during high volatility moments. Customizable Hotkeys : T
Percent Crosshair
Romeu Bertho
유틸리티
Percent Crosshair is a powerful and easy percentage measure tool. Measure the chart percentage very quick! Don't waste your time anymore! Just attach the Percent Crosshair indicator in the chart, select crosshair mode at toolbars or press "Ctrl+F" and start using the crosshair as you always do! The percent measure will be next to the indicative price. Customize your indicator the way you want! There are 4 entry parameters: Positive % color: set the desired color when % is positive. Negative % co
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
유틸리티
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
유틸리티
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience. Orders execution with one click You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders: Close/cancel all Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately Clo
Clonify PRO MT5
Andrej Hermann
유틸리티
Clonify PRO - Local Trade Copier for MT5 and MT4 Professional tool for copying trades between MT5 and MT4 accounts (via the shared "Common" folder). FEATURES: 1. SENDER: Exports trades in real-time Sends everything (no filters) Requires no additional settings 2. RECEIVER: Copies trades. Magic Number: Uses the sender's account ID (default) or a custom number. Lot Modes: Analogous: Exactly the same volume as the sender. The Lot Multiplier allows you to decrease or increase the transmitted lot. Pr
Operational Management MT5
Leonardo Gabriel Caceres
유틸리티
Operative Management Pro – Advanced Trading Utility Operative Management Pro is a smart visual tool for traders who want to analyze and simulate their trades before placing them on the market. This panel displays in real-time the most important parameters of the current symbol: Current price and minimum lot size Required margin Spread cost in USD and pips Take Profit and Stop Loss value in USD Automatic risk and reward calculation With just a click on the chart, you can simulate BUY or SELL t
Best Price Finder
Jinsong Zhang
유틸리티
This script allows you to compare quotes and spreads from different trading servers or brokers to identify a server/broker that offers the best bid/ask price and the tightest spread. It can be compared with up to six different servers or brokers at a time, and it is easy to find the best quote provider by score. Usage: Open up to 6 MetaTrader client terminals, login to different servers/brokers, and then start the script on each terminal's chart.
TPSpro Trade PRO MT5
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
유틸리티
주어진 손절 수준에 따라 포지션 크기나 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간에 민감하고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 됩니다. MT4 버전       /           추가 설치 재료 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간단하고, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스를 올려놓고 적절한 방향을 클릭하여 향후 주문을 하세요. 시장 주문의 빠른 설정 TRADE PRO를 사용하여 위험 수준을 잔액 또는 자본의 백분율로 설정하거나, 특정 위험 금액을 지정하세요. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 설정하면 도구가 각 통화쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한, 도구는 지정된 위험-보상 비율에 따라 수익 목표(수익 실현)를 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 여러 개의 제한 주문을 내어 총 위험을 공유합
Chart Walker Analysis Engine
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
유틸리티
Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering tra
ClearArrows MT5
Pavel Krysanov
지표
For any trader, the result of market analysis is the correct determination of entry and exit points from the market. The ClearArrows indicator does not display any unnecessary information that may distract or mislead the trader, but only the most important thing. The indicator is very easy to use, when a down arrow appears, you need to open a SELL deal, when an up arrow appears you need to open a BUY deal. The ClearArrows indicator, despite its outward simplicity, has a large analytical algori
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
유틸리티
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Order Block Draw for MT5
Jorge Delgado Segura
유틸리티
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Settings/Inputs: Number
Neowave Chart Plotter
Bahador Baradari
5 (1)
유틸리티
This Expert Advisor is applicable to plot wave charts as per the NeoWave  method (Neely Extension of Wave Theory).  NeoWave is a scientific, objective and revolutionary style of Elliott Wave Theory that was invented by Glenn Neely in 1990 in the “Mastering Elliott Wave” book. To start analyzing with this method, we need a particular chart called the Wave Chart or Cash Data chart . This is the first step for a good wave analysis. To draw this chart, Highs and Lows should be plotted in the order t
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
Experts
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
Open Risk Profit MT5
Timo Kosiol
2 (1)
유틸리티
Open Risk Profit  shows your current risk or possible profit of all open positions. Total open risk is your loss if all positions run into the stop loss. Total open profit is your profit if all positions reach your take profit. Total float is your current profit or loss of all positions. The program also breaks down the information into the individual symbols. For example, you can monitor how much is your current profit and your potential risk in EURUSD, no matter how many individual positions
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
유틸리티
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider 는 Discord로 직접 거래 신호를 보내는 데에 설계된 사용자 친화적이고 완전히 맞춤화할 수 있는 유틸리티입니다. 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 계좌를 효율적인 신호 제공자로 변환합니다. 귀하의 스타일에 맞게 메시지 형식을 사용자 정의하세요! 사용 편의성을 위해 사전에 디자인된 템플릿을 선택하고 포함하거나 제외할 메시지 요소를 선택할 수 있습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ Telegram 버전 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 간편한 설정을 위해 저희의 상세한 사용자 가이드 를 따르세요. Discord API에 대한 사전 지식이 필요 없습니다; 필요한 모든 도구를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자 업데이트를 위한 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다. 각 계층이 다른 수준의 신호 접근을 제공하는 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층적 구독 모델을 구현합니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 첨
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
유틸리티
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
유틸리티
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
유틸리티
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
유틸리티
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 다기능 트레이딩 어시스턴트 66개 이상의 전문 기능을 하나의 인터페이스로 통합. 더 빠르고 안전한 트레이딩을 경험하세요. 리스크 관리, 주문 자동화, 포지션 제어, 시장 분석 을 한 번에 수행할 수 있는 강력한 도구입니다. 초보자부터 전문 트레이더까지 모두에게 적합합니다. 트레이더가 선택하는 이유 원클릭으로 빠른 주문 실행 및 관리 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 SL/TP, 숨김 주문 포지션 관리: 부분 청산, 브레이크이븐, 자동 트레일링 스톱 시장 분석: 수요/공급 구역, 변동성, 통화 강도, 세션 상세 통계 및 다중 심볼 지원 Telegram 알림 기능 주요 기능 (66+) 리스크 관리: 자동 로트 계산, 손익비 관리 주문 관리: SL/TP, 트레일링 스톱(11가지 모드), 부분 청산 스마트 주문: 그리드, OCO, 가상 및 예약 주문 시장 분석: 변동성, 지지/저항, 세션 인디케이터 통계:
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
유틸리티
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Executor Trend Indicator
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (2)
지표
OV-VCS_ATR  Trading Rules The OV-VCS_ATR indicator is a popular trend-following technical analysis tool that helps traders identify the current market trend and potential entry/exit points. Below are the general trading rules for using the OV-VCS_ATR indicator: 1. Indicator Overview The OV-VCS_ATR indicator consists of a line plotted on the price chart, which changes color to indicate the trend direction: Green Line:   Indicates an   uptrend   (buy signal). Red Line:   Indicates a   downtrend  
FREE
ExecutorCCI
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (2)
지표
Based on the CCI Trend-Following Principle, Improved to Identify Trend Reversals This indicator is designed to confirm trends after identifying them using the     (  Executor Trend Indicator  )    indicator, making it a tool for both trend confirmation and reversal detection. Features Green and Red Histogram:   Represents the development of bullish (green) or bearish (red) trends in the current timeframe. Blue Line and Green Histogram (Bullish Confirmation): When the blue line rises above   +10
FREE
Trend and Oscillators for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
지표
Based on the trend-following principle of CCI, it has been improved to become an indicator that can identify the reversal of the trend and its development direction, that is, it can identify the top and bottom attenuation of the oscillating trend in the trend market. feature The red and green columns represent the trend of bullish or bearish development under the current cycle. The blue line shows the position and attenuation of the current price trend in the current cycle. The upper and lower
FREE
Switch Tray
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (2)
지표
Switch Tray  is a shortcut tray tool for commonly used trading pairs provided to traders. It can be placed at the bottom of the chart, and commonly used trading pairs can be set by themselves. 1. You can set the shortcut switch button for your commonly used trading pairs. The default is [EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USDJPY/USDCHF/USDCNH]. / slash is the separator. 2. The button of each trading pair is also equipped with the number of open positions of a certain trading pair. 3. Multi-cycle quick switchi
FREE
Trend and Oscillators for MT4
Ren Xiang Wang
지표
Based on the trend-following principle of CCI, it has been improved to become an indicator that can identify the reversal of the trend and its development direction, that is, it can identify the top and bottom attenuation of the oscillating trend in the trend market. feature The red and green columns represent the trend of bullish or bearish development under the current cycle. The blue line shows the position and attenuation of the current price trend in the current cycle. The upper and lower r
FREE
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
유틸리티
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) - Standard Version   is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach. Main Features of the Executor: Instant Connection Status:   Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost. Time Synchronization:   Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server. Universal Compati
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변