TradeMetrics Advanced Trading Analytics
- Yardımcı programlar
- PT TRADER SELALU UNTUNG
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Turn your trading history into a professional, shareable report in seconds. Get a full breakdown of performance with balance, profit/loss, win rate, equity curve, detailed statistics, streaks, money management, and risk/reward analysis. Includes performance by day, hour, session, and instrument. Perfect for traders, signal/EA providers, and mentors who need a clear and reliable performance dashboard.
Turn your trading history into professional reports that are clear, detailed, and easy to share!
With TradeMetrics, you can instantly export your account performance into a full analytics report – just like MyFxBook or FX Blue.
✨ Key Features
✅ Executive Summary – Balance, Profit/Loss, Win Rate, Deposits & Withdrawals
✅ Equity Curve – Visual growth of your account balance & drawdown
✅ Detailed Statistics – Profit factor, expectancy, max drawdown, average trade size
✅ Streaks & Consistency – Max win/loss streak tracking for performance insights
✅ Money Management Analysis – Risk per trade, risk/reward ratio
✅ Performance Breakdown – By day, hour, session, and instrument
✅ Risk/Reward Analysis – Evaluate the quality of your risk management
✅ Instant Export – One click and your report is ready to share
🎯 Perfect For:
-
Traders who want to evaluate their performance in detail
-
Signal/EA providers who need professional reports for clients
-
Mentors & trading coaches who require a complete dashboard for students
⚡ Forget manual data processing – TradeMetrics transforms your trading history into a professional-grade report in seconds.
📌 Installation & User Guide – TradeMetrics
🔹 Installation
-
Download TradeMetrics.ex5 from your MQL5 Market profile.
-
Copy the file into:MQL5 > Scripts
(Right-click on MetaTrader 5 → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Scripts).
-
Restart MetaTrader 5.
-
Enable Permissions (Important):
-
Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.
-
Check:
-
Allow automated trading ✅
-
Allow DLL imports ✅ (if required)
-
Allow WebRequest for listed URL ✅ (if script uses web requests)
-
-
Click OK.
-
-
-
Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N).
-
Under Scripts, you will find TradeMetrics.
🔹 How to Use
-
Drag TradeMetrics from Navigator → Scripts onto any chart.
-
The script will automatically generate a trading report.
-
Find your exported report in:MQL5 > Files > trading-report.html
-
Open it with any web browser to see the analytics.
🔹 Tips
-
Use after trading sessions to analyze performance.
-
Combine with your own journal for best insights.
-
Reports are lightweight and can be shared with other traders.