Perfect Trend Hit

The PERFECT TREND HIT creates BUY and SELL perfect trend arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts.

ROCK WITH THE TREND

Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that information as arrow signals and pop up in the chart. 

The indicator works well for new and advanced forex traders. In addition, new forex traders can benefit from the BUY and SELL arrow trade signals directly on any forex pair.

BEST TF -M5 AND M15

BEST PAIRS-XAUUSD, MAJOR FX PAIRS, INDICES AND CRYPTOS

Input method-Kindly mention the pair with the suffix as per your chart in input currency eg -XAUUSD,XAUUSDm,XAUUSDc

For backtesting too kindly input the symbol column too with the pair and suffix if any



Template is provided after the purchase of the indicator.

Ea is also there which you can get it after this purchase kindly do connect me on telegram @anabullbear 

HURRY UP GRAB UP THE BEST TREND AND ACCURATE ENTRY SYSTEM 

After the purchase of the indicator kindly connect me @ anabullbear 

