Moving VVC mt4
- Göstergeler
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
- What does it mean? This means that the entire history is divided into 24 similar volatility types.
- How can it be used? For example, in order to create a bot that will change its settings depending on the cluster, or in manual trading - when changing the cluster, view the bot settings.
For clustering, it is reasonable to use large periods, such as W1, so that you do not change the settings of manual or automated trading very often. Also, 24 clusters are potential 24 areas for work or just 24 different strategies for one currency pair.
This indicator is different in that it can average clusters with a certain period, in the screenshots you see two indicators, one with the Moving period = 1, and the second with the Moving period = 14. Using averaging, we can reduce the number of clusters and at the same time reduce the frequency of cluster change reduce the switching of clusters and, accordingly, your strategies.
-
- Moving - Cluster averaging period.
- IgnoreZero - Ignore dips, don't average so that the dip is preserved.
- PrintMovingOn - Print results in the message section. TimeLimitOn - Enable clustering on a limited piece of history.
- TimeStart - The beginning of the story.
- TimeFinal - End of story.
- RedundantOn - Take into account the existence of redundant bars that occur on Sunday with some brokers. To ensure that the indicator displays are the same for different brokers.
- Normalize - Cluster normalization, rounding to 0 decimal places in cluster calculation. For ease of understanding.
- ClusteringCount - How many clusters to split the market into.
- WindowLength - Number of bars back in history to calculate volatility.
- Overlapping - Cluster overload. That is, the percentage possibility when one cluster overlaps another. This is visible only in the text report, but not on the graph.
- MinBorder - The minimum volatility window considering the algorithm.
- MaxBorder - The maximum volatility window considering the algorithm.
- MinClustering - The minimum clustering filter considering the algorithm.
- MaxClustering - The maximum clustering filter considering the algorithm.
- PrintOn - Print results in the message section.