REA Automatic Risk Monetary
- Yardımcı programlar
- Daniel Barranco Cruz
- Sürüm: 2.36
- Güncellendi: 10 Ekim 2025
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders
Summary (hero)
Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol: SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount, BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution.
What it does
Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only:
-
Your manual positions on that symbol.
-
Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/stop-limit).
It calculates and applies Stop Loss and Take Profit as soon as it detects an order or a position basket. After execution, it updates management instantly and, if enabled, applies BreakEven and Trailing—never loosening the stop.
Key features
-
Manual only (magic 0) and symbol-locked at load time.
-
SL/TP by percentage or currency (balance-based % or fixed amount).
-
Pending orders: sets/updates SL/TP immediately without changing entry price or expiration.
-
Executed positions: optional BreakEven (threshold in %/$) and Trailing (in %/$), respecting broker StopLevel.
-
Instant reaction via OnTradeTransaction plus periodic timer loop.
-
Anti-loosening policy: only tightens the stop.
Benefits
-
Save time and reduce order-entry mistakes.
-
Consistent risk handling per symbol and per basket.
-
Silent by design: manages your trades; doesn’t open new ones.
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5.
-
“Allow automated trading” enabled.
-
StopValue > 0 (required to start).
Disclaimer
The EA does not open or close trades by itself (beyond SL/TP). It does not modify the entry price or expiration of pending orders.
Meta (SEO)
-
Meta title: R.E.A. Risk Monetary MT5 – Per-symbol manager for manual & pending orders
-
Meta description: MT5 EA that manages manual trades and pending orders per symbol. SL/TP by % or currency, BreakEven & Trailing, instant reaction, StopLevel-aware.