MT5 to Telegram bot
- Yardımcı programlar
- Maksim Plotnikov
- Sürüm: 1.0
MT5 to Telegram Signals
This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings:
Pick your desired Telegram group and enter the bot token and the chat id
Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states
Connect your broker account with Telegram and stop missing important notifications.
Would you like to receive Telegram notifications?
Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers?
Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary?
New position opened
Symbol: XAUUSDrfd
Type: Buy
Open price: 3749.80000
Comment: 01
Position Buy closed
Symbol: XAUUSDrfd
Open price: 3749.80000
Close price: 3751.01000
Points: +121.0
Profit: +302.70 USD