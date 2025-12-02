News Dashboard with Session Map
- Utilitaires
- Andrew Hahn
- Version: 1.2
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description
News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map
#### ★ Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map
Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.
The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map.
#### ★ Core Features
- Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)
- Real-time countdown timer to the next event
- Color-coded impact levels: High (Red) | Medium (Orange) | Low (Yellow)
- Full 8-major currency filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD)
- Live Sessions Map included – see Tokyo, London, New York sessions in real time
- Vertical lines automatically drawn on chart at event time
- Smart alerts: sound, popup, push notifications 1–30 minutes before
- EA-friendly global variables (next event time, impact, minutes left, etc.)
- Optional AutoTrading pause before/after high-impact news
- Keyboard shortcuts: H = toggle HUD | F = cycle filters | R = refresh
- Draggable, resizable, minimalist dark HUD – looks perfect on any chart
#### ★ Why Traders Choose This Dashboard
- Instantly know which currency is about to move and why
- Avoid nasty news spikes and fakeouts
- Perfect session timing with the built-in Live Sessions Map
- Works flawlessly with any strategy – scalping, day trading, swing
- Extremely lightweight – updates every second with almost zero CPU load
#### ★ Included in the Package
- News Dashboard .ex5 (locked)
- Embedded high-resolution Live Sessions Map
- Detailed PDF user manual + setup guide
- 3 professional color presets
- Lifetime free updates & priority support
Stay ahead of the news. Trade like the banks do.
Get News Dashboard for MT5 with Live Sessions Map today.