News Dashboard with Session Map

### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description

News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map





#### ★ Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map





Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.

The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map.





#### ★ Core Features

- Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)

- Real-time countdown timer to the next event

- Color-coded impact levels: High (Red) | Medium (Orange) | Low (Yellow)

- Full 8-major currency filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD)

- Live Sessions Map included – see Tokyo, London, New York sessions in real time

- Vertical lines automatically drawn on chart at event time

- Smart alerts: sound, popup, push notifications 1–30 minutes before

- EA-friendly global variables (next event time, impact, minutes left, etc.)

- Optional AutoTrading pause before/after high-impact news

- Keyboard shortcuts: H = toggle HUD | F = cycle filters | R = refresh

- Draggable, resizable, minimalist dark HUD – looks perfect on any chart





#### ★ Why Traders Choose This Dashboard

- Instantly know which currency is about to move and why

- Avoid nasty news spikes and fakeouts

- Perfect session timing with the built-in Live Sessions Map

- Works flawlessly with any strategy – scalping, day trading, swing

- Extremely lightweight – updates every second with almost zero CPU load





#### ★ Included in the Package

- News Dashboard .ex5 (locked)

- Embedded high-resolution Live Sessions Map

- Detailed PDF user manual + setup guide

- 3 professional color presets

- Lifetime free updates & priority support





Stay ahead of the news. Trade like the banks do.

Get News Dashboard for MT5 with Live Sessions Map today.