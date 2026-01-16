AI Smart Trend EA

AI-Enhanced Multi-Strategy Trading System

Revolutionary AI Trading Technology for Modern Markets

Overview:
AI Smart Trend EA represents the next generation of AI-powered trading solutions. This expert advisor combines artificial intelligence algorithms with advanced technical analysis. Our proprietary AI engine analyzes thousands of data points to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.

AI Technology Features:

  • Neural Network Analysis: Deep learning algorithms process historical and real-time market data

  • Predictive Analytics: AI models forecast potential price movements with advanced pattern recognition

  • Sentiment Analysis: Natural language processing monitors market sentiment and news impact

  • Self-Optimizing Parameters: AI continuously refines trading parameters based on performance

  • Anomaly Detection: Identifies unusual market behavior and adjusts risk accordingly

AI Trading Strategies:

  1. AI Trend Prediction

    • Neural networks predict trend continuations and reversals

    • Deep learning identifies complex chart patterns invisible to human traders

    • Predictive analytics forecast breakout directions with high accuracy

  2. Sentiment-Based Trading

    • AI analyzes news feeds, social media, and economic calendars

    • Natural language processing interprets market sentiment

    • Automated response to fundamental market drivers

  3. Pattern Recognition AI

    • Machine learning identifies profitable candlestick patterns

    • Deep neural networks detect complex chart formations

    • Historical pattern matching with probability scoring

AI Risk Management:

  • Dynamic Risk Adjustment: AI modifies risk parameters based on market volatility

  • Portfolio Optimization: Machine learning allocates capital across multiple opportunities

  • Correlation Analysis: AI monitors inter-market relationships to avoid correlated risks

  • Black Swan Protection: Special algorithms detect and respond to extreme market events

Complete Parameter List:

=== STRATEGY SELECTION ===

  • StrategyType - Primary AI trading strategy: Trend Following, Reversal, Scalping, or Combined AI strategies

  • EnableMultiPosition - AI decision for multiple position management

  • MaxPositions - Maximum positions per direction (AI optimized)

  • UseMartingale - AI-controlled martingale system (use with caution)

  • MartingaleMultiplier - Lot multiplier for AI martingale calculations

=== AI TREND FOLLOWING PARAMETERS ===

  • TrendMAPeriod - Moving average period for trend analysis

  • TrendBreakoutThreshold - AI-calculated breakout detection level

  • UseADXFilter - AI filter for trend strength confirmation

  • ADX_Threshold - Minimum ADX value for valid trends

=== AI REVERSAL STRATEGY PARAMETERS ===

  • RSI_Period - AI-optimized RSI calculation period

  • RSI_Overbought/RSI_Oversold - AI-determined reversal levels

  • UseMACDConfirmation - AI confirmation using MACD divergence

  • Stochastic_K/D - AI-optimized stochastic parameters

=== AI SCALPING PARAMETERS ===

  • ScalpMAPeriod - AI-selected moving average for scalping

  • ScalpATRMultiplier - ATR-based stop loss multiplier (AI adjusted)

  • ScalpMaxSpread - Maximum spread for AI scalping operations

  • UseBollingerForScalping - AI Bollinger Bands integration

=== AI RISK MANAGEMENT ===

  • RiskPercent - AI-calculated risk percentage per trade

  • UseFixedLot - AI decision for fixed vs. dynamic lot sizing

  • MaxLotSize - AI maximum lot size limitation

  • StopLossPoints/TakeProfitPoints - AI-optimized risk/reward parameters

  • UseTrailingStop - AI-controlled trailing stop system

  • MaxDailyLossPercent - AI daily loss limitation

  • EquityMinPercent - AI equity protection threshold

=== AI MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS ===

  • HigherTF/LowerTF - AI-selected timeframe combinations

  • UseMTFConfirmation - AI multi-timeframe confirmation system

  • MTF1/MTF2 - AI-optimized additional timeframes

=== AI SIGNAL CONFIRMATION ===

  • UseVolumeFilter - AI volume analysis confirmation

  • UseCandlePatterns - AI candlestick pattern recognition

  • UseSupportResistance - AI support/resistance level detection

  • UseTimeFilter - AI trading session optimization

=== AI ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS ===

  • EnableAlerts - AI-generated trading alerts

  • SendEmail/SendPush - AI alert delivery methods

System Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000 for optimal AI performance)

  • Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4

  • Account types: ECN, Raw Spread, Standard

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 AI operation

AI Performance Features:

  • 24/7 market monitoring without emotional bias

  • Real-time strategy adaptation to changing conditions

  • Continuous learning from market feedback

  • Multi-currency pair analysis simultaneously

  • Automated news and event reaction

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING:
TRADING CARRIES SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS. This AI trading system is a tool that can assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The AI algorithms may experience drawdowns and losing periods. Always test the system on a demo account for at least 1-2 months before using real funds. Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Consider your experience level and seek independent financial advice if necessary. The developers are not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

Recommended Testing Protocol:

  1. Demo testing for minimum 30 days

  2. Forward testing on different market conditions

  3. Start with minimum risk settings

  4. Gradually increase exposure as you understand system behavior

  5. Monitor AI performance during high-impact news events


Önerilen ürünler
Wiki Trade
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Wiki Trade EA is a product meant for EURUSD/GBPUSD trading; it is used on the M15 timeframe, provides high performance, and has a simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released for everyone to use. Be sure to backtest it before you start using it. Please give it a 5-star rating if you find it effective, and share the information with others. Setup: Target Market : EURUSD/GBPUSD Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
FREE
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
(Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
FREE
Thanos PRO
Omega J Msigwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Modern makine öğrenimi modelleri ve Derin Sinir Ağları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, NASDAQ üzerinde ticaret sinyalleri tespit etmede ve daha yüksek doğrulukla işlemler açmada bir başyapıttır. Bu ticaret robotu NASDAQ sembolü için eğitildi, başka semboller için düzgün çalışmasını ve benzer sonuçlar vermesini beklemeyin. Gereksinimler Aracı Kurum:    Herhangi bir Aracı Kurum, ECN/SIFIR Spread tercih edilir Hesap Türü: Hedging Kaldıraç:   1:200'den itibaren Teminat:   min. 500 $ Sembol:   NASD
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Uzman Danışmanlar
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Marshall AI - Otomatik İşlemlerde Mükemmel Denge Finans piyasaları ve Alfred Marshall'ın ekonomik prensipleri üzerine yıllarca süren derinlemesine çalışmalardan sonra, arz ve talep teorisini farklı piyasaların diferansiyel göreliliğiyle birleştiren, son teknoloji yapay zeka ve daha önce hiç görülmemiş tekniklerle bir araya getiren bir şaheser sunuyoruz. Bu sadece bir işlem sistemi değil - değeri yeniden tanımlamak ve karınızı fırlatmak için AI tarafından manipüle edilen ve tasarlanan ekonomik
Hyper Trader
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
3.95 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is complete,   multi-strategy ,   free ,   Brazilian and translated into English . If you prefer, download the EA in English: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59417 Light box robot , that is, you define the settings, which strategy you will use to operate. More than 5,150 different input / output signals ; More than 362.273148.218.750.000 possibilities   combining up to 5 options of purchase (entry or exit) or sale (entry or exit), that's right, I checked this account! Over 1,0
FREE
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Nodiurnal EA, ticaret stratejilerini optimize etmek ve dinamik döviz piyasasındaki performansı artırmak için son teknoloji makine öğrenimi teknolojisini kullanarak geliştirilmiş bir Forex robotudur. "Nodiurnal" terimi, tipik günlük (gündüz) ticaret saatleri boyunca değil, aynı zamanda standart olmayan dönemlerde de adaptasyon ve işlem yapma yeteneğini yansıtarak, döviz ticareti için sürekli ve adaptif bir yaklaşım sağlar. Ayarlar: Para Birimi Çifti üzerindeki varsayılan ayarlar: EURUSD H1. Öz
BitcoinQuantum
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BITCOIN QUANTUM PROFIT V6 - INTELLIGENT TP Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false TECHNICAL OVERVIEW Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe . It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market. BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION Dedicated BTCUS
FREE
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alphabet AI , ortalamaya dönüş stratejisi üzerinde çalışan bir danışmandır; bu, piyasaların güçlü sapmalardan sonra ortalama değerlerine geri dönme doğal özelliğini kullandığı anlamına gelir. Algoritma, varlığın mevcut fiyatını sürekli olarak analiz eder ve hesaplanan ortalama seviyelerle karşılaştırır. Fiyat ortalama değerinden önemli ölçüde saptığında, danışman bunu bir eylem sinyali olarak yorumlar: Üst sınır aşıldığında, fiyat düşüşü bekleyerek kısa pozisyonlar açar ve alt sınırın altına dü
Crazy Whale
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend. Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically. You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts. Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd. Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size. Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch
FREE
TR Basket Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Uzman Danışmanlar
TR_BASKET_AI_PRO v2.0 (MT5) Institutional-Style Basket EA | Smart Exit | Capital Guard | Daily Protection TR_BASKET_AI_PRO is a professional basket trading Expert Advisor designed for traders and investors who care about capital preservation, controlled exposure, and intelligent exits — not aggressive gambling grids. Unlike classic grid EAs that depend on hope and wide recovery, TR_BASKET_AI_PRO manages every position as one basket , with strict limits on risk, margin usage, and daily perform
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için çıkarıcılar XAUUSD için Extractors, Altın (XAUUSD) ile işlem yaparken hassasiyete, kontrollü riske ve uyarlanabilir işlem mantığına önem veren yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışmandır. İki gelişmiş yerleşik strateji ve beş esnek piyasa yaklaşım modunu bir araya getirerek, yatırımcılara sistemin farklı piyasa yapıları altında işlemleri nasıl yorumladığı, girdiği ve yönettiği üzerinde tam kontrol sağlar. Kapsamlı araştırma ve geliştirme üzerine inşa edil
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
BOOSTER FOR MT5 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tebrikler! Forex piyasasında en uzun süredir faaliyet gösteren uzmanın sayfasına girdiniz! İşte 5 yıldır işbu uzman hakkında konuşulmakta ve farklı üst düzeylerde bulunmaktadır. "FrankoScalp" uzmanının tartışma konusu istenilen Forex forumlarında bulunabilir ve fakat ancak mql5’de uzmanın orijinal yenilenmiş versyonu alınabilir, ayrıca müellif ile temasa geçilebilir ve "FrankoScalp" uzman danışmanın kullanıcılarının samimi topluluğuna katılabilirsiniz. >>> Chat <<< Satın alma detayları Uzmanı
Gold Impulse Lab
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Birkaç yapılandırma seçeneği bulunan sağlam robot, Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsündeki ayarlarla 10 dakikalık bir zaman diliminde BTC ile kullanın. Uzman robotu satın aldığınızda, botu geliştirmeye devam etmek için değişiklik talep etme hakkına sahipsiniz. Temel Özellikler Hareketli Ortalama Geçiş Stratejisi: EA, işlem sinyalleri üretmek için iki hareketli ortalama (MA1 ve MA2) kullanır. Daha hızlı MA'nın (MA1) daha yavaş MA'nın (MA2) üstüne veya
Quant Range Breacher
S A K I N A H
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Range Breacher: Advanced Range Breakout Engine Quant Range Breacher is a high-precision automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It specializes in capitalizing on price volatility following a period of consolidation. By identifying the established range during early market hours, the EA positions itself to catch the high-momentum breakouts that typically define the day's trend. Unlike high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid, Quant Range Breacher utilizes a genuine technica
FREE
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.56 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiğin tarzda. Şimdi detaylara bakalım. Test için EURCAD döviz çifti
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Uzman Danışmanlar
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem robotudur. Özellikle   AUDUSD döviz çiftinde H1 zaman diliminde   işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir. EA, piyasadaki potansiyel geri dönüşleri ve düzeltmeleri belirlemeyi ve bunlardan faydalanmayı hedefleyen çoklu indikatör stratejisi kullanır. Tasarımının temel odak noktası, sermayenizi etkin bir şekilde yönetmek için dinamik lot büyüklüğü ve çok katmanlı işlem koruması özelliklerine sahip, sağlam bir r
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI MAP Ticaret Sistemi AI MAP Ticaret Sistemi AI MAP, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve algoritmik mantığa dayalı işlemler gerçekleştirmek için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır. Sistem, manuel müdahale olmaksızın fiyat hareketi, hacim ve piyasa duyarlılığını değerlendirmek için çok katmanlı bir analitik çerçeve kullanır. Canlı izleme (+ 3 ay)    || Sohbet Grubu    Sistem Mimarisi EA, farklı piyasa yönlerini ele almak için özelleşmiş işleme modülleri içerir: Gerçek zamanlı fiyat hare
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
Buffer Reader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
2.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder:   \MQL5\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct nam
FREE
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS Tarafından Güçlendirilmiş Hassas US30 Scalping Stratejisi HESABINIZI ASLA PATLATMAYACAK EA SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Zaman dilimi farklı olan brokerlar için (örneğin Exness), eğer brokeriniz GMT+3 değilse son girdiyi TRUE olarak ayarlayın. Yalnızca  H1 dakikalık zaman dilimini kullanın. ️ Uyarı : Yanlış zaman dilimi veya zaman aralığı ayarları EA'nın hatalı çalışmasına neden olabilir. GİRİŞ FİYATI SADECE 24 SAATLİKTİR – Şimdi kopyanızı
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimlerinde (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1) tetiklenen dokuz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan tüm
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal (gerçek hesap) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Bu EA, MQL5 üzerinde gösterilen doğrulanmış canlı işlem sinyali ile aynı işlem mantığını ve yürütme kurallarını kullanır. Önerilen ve optimize edilmiş ayarlar ile birlikte, güvenilir bir ECN / RAW spread broker kullanıldığında, gerçek işlemlerdeki davranış; canlı sinyalin performansını ve işlem yapısını büyük ölçüde yansıtacaktır. Lütfen broker koşulları, spreadler, işlem yürütme kalitesi v
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex Turbo — “Fırtınayı kontrol et, girdabı yönet” Vortex Turbo, akıllı ticarette bir sonraki evrimsel aşamayı temsil ediyor; en son yapay zeka mimarisini, uyarlanabilir piyasa mantığını ve hassas risk kontrolünü birleştiren benzersiz bir gelişme. Kanıtlanmış algoritmik prensipler üzerine kurulu olan bu sistem, birden fazla stratejiyi yeni bir tahmin zekası seviyesiyle desteklenen birleşik, yüksek hızlı bir ekosisteme entegre ediyor. Altın (XAUUSD(GOLD)) için scalping uzmanı olarak tasarlana
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cheat Engine, web tabanlı API aracılığıyla küresel forex duyarlılığına göre kararlar alabilen orta seviye bir altın scalping sistemidir. Cheat Engine canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacaktır. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199  USD Sadece tek girişli işlemler. Grid veya martingale asla kullanılmaz. Günlük volatiliteye uyum sağlayan akıllı takip eden stop çıkışları Küresel forex duyarlılığı, toplam hesap değeri 1 milyar USD’yi aşan yüz binlerce yatırımcının pozisyonlarının ölçümüdür. Che
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sahne malzemeleri firması hazır! Kısa vadeli hesap alım satımı veya hızlı kar elde etme amacıyla tasarlanmamıştır. Martingale yok / Izgara yok / Yapay zeka yok Uzun vadeli istikrara odaklanan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Canlı Sonuçlar:   Canlı Sinyal   |   Ana Portföy   |   FTMO Sonuçları     |    Herkese Açık Topluluk Lansman fiyatı: 249$, Sonraki fiyat: 349$ (Sadece 6 adet kaldı) Gold Atlas nedir? Gold Atlas, altın (XAUUSD) için profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Hem gün içi ha
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]       [SET FILES] Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işl
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Quantum AI EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum AI EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines artificial intelligence technologies with quantum optimization principles. The EA represents a fully automated trading system with dynamic self-adjustment and multi-level risk management. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis : simultaneous analysis of multiple time intervals for accurate market condition assessment Self-optimization : automatic parameter adjustment based on current market statistics Comprehensive risk ma
FREE
PA Master EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
PA Master EA — Professional Trading Assistant Based on Price Movement Analysis PA Master EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses pure price action analysis for trade decisions. The EA combines proven market pattern recognition techniques with a comprehensive risk management system. Key Features: •   Price Action Analysis   — trading signals based on natural price movement without indicator overload •   Complete Verification Set   — includes all mandatory checks: margin verif
FREE
Fuzzy Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions. Key Features: Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients Full
FREE
Summary Signal Line
Evgeniy Kornilov
Göstergeler
SummarySignalLine   is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding. Key Features Composite Analysis   — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR Smoothed Signal   — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing Visual Clarity   — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish)
FREE
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
Göstergeler
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   Purpose and Concept The Trend Fuzzy Analyzer indicator assesses the strength and direction of the current market trend. It is based on the principle of   Fuzzy Logic , which transforms quantitative readings from several standard technical indicators into a qualitative assessment of trend strength. Unlike binary signals, the indicator outputs a final value as a confidence level (from 0 to 100%). Core Working Principle The indicator simultaneously analyzes input data from f
FREE
Filtrele:
777Jokero777
14
777Jokero777 2026.01.16 15:25 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt