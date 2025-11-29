Quantum Empire Grid Pro

🚀 Quantum Empire GRID PRO - Next Generation Trading System

💡 Revolutionary Trading Technology

Quantum Empire GRID PRO represents a breakthrough in automated trading, combining intelligent grid strategy with averaging system and signal filtering. After 2+ years of real-market testing, this EA has proven its stability and profitability across various asset classes.

⚡ Key Features:

  • 🔄 Smart Averaging System: When closing a series of trades, profit averages 3:1 relative to losses

  • 🎯 4 Signal Modes: Chaotic Pulse, SMA, Custom Indicators, Combined Filters

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Multi-level drawdown protection (Total/Daily)

  • 📊 Universal: Works on Forex (all majors and crosses), indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

  • ⏰ Time Filter: Flexible trading sessions control

  • ⚡ High Frequency: Optimized for fast position opening

🏆 Proven Performance:

  • +70% growth over 2+ years on testing platform

  • 168+ trades on H1 in rigorous strategy testing (on M1/M5 number of trades is significantly higher)

  • Stable results on Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, crosses), indices (US30, SPX500), metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH)

  • Averaging system with guaranteed 3:1 profit/loss ratio when closing series

🔧 Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Timeframes: M1, M5 (optimal for fast trading) and higher

  • Instruments: All major and cross pairs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended: $2000+)

🎮 Operation Modes:

1. Chaotic Pulse Mode 🌊

Advanced Volatility-Based Trading

The EA intelligently detects market momentum pulses and joins emerging trends at their early stages. Unlike random trading, this mode analyzes price volatility patterns to identify optimal entry points during market acceleration periods. The algorithm captures short-term momentum waves, making it highly effective in trending markets and during news events.

Key advantages:

  • Automatically adapts to changing market volatility

  • Captures momentum at its inception

  • No repainting - signals are fixed

  • Works in all market conditions

2. SMA Filter Mode 📈

Classic Trend-Following Strategy

A time-tested approach based on moving average analysis:

  • BUY signals when price crosses ABOVE the SMA line

  • SELL signals when price crosses BELOW the SMA line

This mode provides stable, filtered entries in clear trending markets. The SMA acts as a dynamic support/resistance level, ensuring you're always trading with the prevailing market direction.

Perfect for:

  • Trend-following enthusiasts

  • Medium-term position trading

  • Markets with clear directional bias

3. Custom Indicator Mode 🎯

Flexible Signal Integration

Unleash the power of your favorite arrow indicators! The EA seamlessly integrates with ANY custom indicator that provides buy/sell arrows:

  • Automatically detects buy/sell arrows on the chart

  • Executes trades precisely at arrow appearance

  • Supports all popular arrow-based indicators

  • Zero repainting - trades only on confirmed signals

Compatible with:

  • RSI arrows, MACD crossovers, Stochastic signals

  • Custom harmonic pattern indicators

  • Any indicator with buffer-based arrows

  • Multi-timeframe analysis tools

4. Combined Filter Mode 🔄

Maximum Signal Confidence

The ultimate precision mode combining indicator signals with SMA trend confirmation:

For BUY trades:

  • Custom indicator shows BUY arrow ✅

  • AND Price is ABOVE SMA line ✅

  • → Trade EXECUTED

For SELL trades:

  • Custom indicator shows SELL arrow ✅

  • AND Price is BELOW SMA line ✅

  • → Trade EXECUTED

Signal filtering:

  • Buy arrows BELOW SMA → IGNORED ❌

  • Sell arrows ABOVE SMA → IGNORED ❌

This dual-confirmation system dramatically increases signal quality and win rate, making it ideal for conservative traders seeking high-probability entries.

🎯 Mode Selection Guide:

  • Chaotic Pulse → For active traders wanting maximum market participation

  • SMA Filter → For traditional trend-following approach

  • Custom Indicator → For traders with proven indicator strategies

  • Combined Filter → For maximum safety and signal quality

Each mode can be instantly switched, allowing you to adapt to changing market conditions or test different approaches without reinstalling the EA.


⚙️ Risk Management:

  • Averaging System: Minimum 3:1 profit ratio when closing any series

  • Maximum Total Drawdown: 10% (adjustable)

  • Daily Drawdown Limit: 5% (adjustable)

  • Profit Target: 10% (adjustable)

  • Automatic trading stop on limits reached

💎 Why Choose Quantum Empire GRID PRO?

  • TESTED & VERIFIED: 2+ years real market performance

  • PROFITABLE AVERAGING: Guaranteed 3:1 ratio when closing series

  • UNIVERSAL: Works on Forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

  • FAST TRADING: Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes (number of trades significantly higher than on H1)

  • FLEXIBLE: 4 different trading modes

  • RELIABLE: Stable performance in various market conditions

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and test on demo first.

🛠️ SUPPORT: Telegram: @ALGA_Binary_trend
📧 CONTACT: taraz.trade@gmail.com


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI. The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilles
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator "Anaconda LD" is a reversal indicator for the Forex market and mainly for Binary options. The algorithm is written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is better to use it together with other indicators to filter signals. Even with the standard ones in MT4, even with other custom ones. Any channel indicators or level indicators are especially suitable... You need to select your expiration time for different assets. Which are 1-5 bars on different pairs.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.  You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
Create a cool signal
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable. This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are in
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
İkili opsiyonlar ve Forex "Otoyol karları" için gösterge, kanal hatlarının arkasındaki fiyatı bulma prensibine dayanmaktadır. Fiyat kanalın dışına çıktıktan ve yavaş yavaş tekrar ona geri dönmeye başladıktan sonra, sinyaller o zaman ortaya çıkacaktır. Böyle bir göstergede ticaret yapmak çok kolay ve kullanışlıdır. Ve yıllarca deneyime sahip acemi bir tüccar veya tüccar bile ticaret yapabilir. Her varlık için ayarlarınızı seçmeniz gerekir. Örneğin, "A_Period" değişkeninde ayarlanan bir eğilim i
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
"Cool volumes" arama göstergesi, Mt4'teki kene hacimlerine dayanarak oluşturulmuştur. Göstergenin kendisi belirli bir zaman diliminde (zaman diliminin seçimi) satın alınacak veya satılacak hacimlerin sayısını izler. Ve satıcıların veya alıcıların hacimlerinde anormal bir fazlalık olduğunda, bir satış veya satın alma sinyali verir. Alt pencerede renkli histogramlar çizilir, burada yeşil renk şu anda alıcıların üstünlüğünü gösterir, bu da belirli bir fiyat aralığındaki artışın potansiyel olarak
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Space signals sinyal göstergesi, Forex ve İkili opsiyon piyasalarında işlem yapmak için yeni gelişmemdir. Göstergenin algoritması, trendi takip etmesi ve fiyatın düzeltici hareketinin sonu için sinyaller vermesi için yazılmıştır. Ayarlarda, sinyallerin periyodunu kendiniz ayarlayabilirsiniz. "Dönem" değişkenindeki değer ne kadar fazlaysa, sinyaller o kadar az olur. Ancak doğal olarak daha kaliteli olacaklar.  Grafikteki okların kodlarını, çubuklardan olan mesafeyi, renklerini ve kalınlıkların
GoGo Trend signals
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Forex ve İkili opsiyon ticareti için gösterge, Basit Hareketli Ortalamanın standart Mt4 göstergesine dayanarak yazılmıştır. Ancak standart göstergeden fark, trendin durumuna bağlı olarak çizgilerinin farklı renklerde yeniden boyanmasıdır. Renk yeşilse, satın alma eğilimi vardır. Eğer kırmızıysa, o zaman satılık. Trend aşamasındaki bir değişiklik sırasında, çizgilerin ortasındaki grafikte bir arabellekle birlikte sesli bir uyarı belirir. Böylece, seçilen enstrümanda ve zaman diliminde trendin dur
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Volume Poc Wvap
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt