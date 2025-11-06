Dragons Risk Shield
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ivan Simonika
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
RiskShield Dragon — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor
Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk.
---
## Key Advantages
* **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe.
* **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account units.
* **No Martingale**: Utilizes a non-geometric averaging system to prevent exponential lot increases and control drawdowns.
* **Ready-Made Templates**: Includes pre-tested configurations for trending and swing strategies, enabling quick deployment.
---
## Technical Features
1. **Non-Geometric Averaging System**
Builds a dynamic grid of orders that adapts to key support/resistance levels and current market volatility.
2. **Proprietary Indicators in Separate Streams**
Each custom indicator runs on its own control thread, cross-validating signals to eliminate false entries.
3. **Built-In Protection Mechanisms**
* **Spread Control**: Blocks new orders when spreads exceed configurable thresholds.
* **Time Filtering**: Restricts trading to specified sessions or hours.
* **Real & Virtual SL/TP**: Combines broker-visible stop orders with hidden (virtual) orders for stealthy exit control.
4. **Adjustable Aggressiveness**
Fine-tune trading intensity via the `RiskFactor` parameter, plus options for `TrailingStop` and `TrailingStart`.
---
## How It Works
1. **Trend Detection**
Identifies market trend using a SuperTrend indicator and moving average analysis on a higher timeframe.
2. **Signal Generation**
Confirms entry signals through multiple filter layers (trend direction, price patterns, volatility checks).
3. **Position Entry**
* **Primary Order**: Opened upon valid indicator signal.
* **Averaging Orders**: Placed on pullbacks with dynamically calculated spacing to improve cost basis.
4. **Profit Capture**
Combines broker-visible take-profit orders with hidden virtual orders to secure gains efficiently.
---
## Management & Settings
* **MagicIdentifier**: Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.
* **DefaultVolume**: Base lot size (0 = automatic calculation).
* **RiskFactor**: Multiplier for position sizing.
* **MaxConcurrentTrades**: Maximum simultaneous open positions.
* **HardStopLoss / HardTakeProfit**: Fixed SL/TP levels (in points).
* **SoftStopLoss / SoftTakeProfit**: Internal (virtual) SL/TP levels.
* **TrailingStartPoint / TrailingDistance**: Parameters for dynamic trailing stops.
---
## Usage Recommendations
1. **Deposit**: Minimum 10,000 account units.
2. **Currency Pairs**: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY.
3. **Operating Mode**: Runs 24/5 with a reliable internet connection.
4. **Risk Management**: Use external SL/TP in addition to internal limits for enhanced safety.
---
