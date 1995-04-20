Volume Poc Wvap

The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices.

Key Features:

  1. WVAP Line:

    • Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, allowing you to see the average price at which significant volume transactions occur.

    • Flexible Timeframe Selection: The ability to choose timeframes (M15, M30, etc.) ensures the indicator can adapt to any market conditions and strategies, even if the chart is set to M5.

  2. Maximum and Minimum Lines:

    • Key Levels: These lines display critical maximum and minimum levels for the chosen timeframe, helping identify potential support and resistance levels.

  3. Texts and POC Dots:

    • Total Traded Volume: The total traded volume on each candle is displayed as text, giving you insights into the strength and intensity of market movements.

    • POC Level: The Point of Control (POC) level on each candle is marked by dots, indicating the most actively traded price levels.

  4. Customizable Arrows and Sound Alerts:

    • Alerts and Notifications: The ability to enable/disable arrows with sound alerts when the price crosses the WVAP line allows for prompt market reactions.

Advantages of Using "Volume POC WVAP":

  • Full Customization:

    • Personalization: Line colors, thickness, distance from bars, and other parameters are fully customizable, ensuring maximum convenience and alignment with your preferences.

    • Flexibility: You can select the timeframe and set the start of history loading according to your needs.

  • Intuitive Interface:

    • Convenience and Efficiency: The ease of use and clear graphical elements make the indicator intuitive and effective, even for beginners.

  • Advanced Analytical Capabilities:

    • In-depth Analysis: The indicator provides detailed volume analysis at various levels, helping identify key market trends and potential entry and exit points.

Application in Various Markets:

  • Forex: The indicator helps determine the average price and trading volumes on currency pairs, allowing for more precise decision-making.

  • Binary Options: Utilizing volumes and the WVAP level, along with maximum/minimum levels, aids in accurately predicting price movements.

  • Cryptocurrency: Volume analysis and POC levels help assess market activity in cryptocurrencies and identify key entry and exit levels.

  • Spot and Futures: The indicator helps understand trading dynamics and volumes in the spot and futures markets.

  • Indices: Volume and average price analysis allow for accurate trend identification and volatility assessment in index markets.

The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is your reliable companion in the world of trading. With its help, you can quickly and accurately assess market conditions, identify critical price levels, and make well-informed trading decisions.

Join our community of professional traders and experience the power of the "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator today! 🚀📈


