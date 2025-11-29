Quantum Empire Grid Pro

🚀 Quantum Empire GRID PRO - Next Generation Trading System

💡 Revolutionary Trading Technology

Quantum Empire GRID PRO represents a breakthrough in automated trading, combining intelligent grid strategy with averaging system and signal filtering. After 2+ years of real-market testing, this EA has proven its stability and profitability across various asset classes.

⚡ Key Features:

  • 🔄 Smart Averaging System: When closing a series of trades, profit averages 3:1 relative to losses

  • 🎯 4 Signal Modes: Chaotic Pulse, SMA, Custom Indicators, Combined Filters

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Multi-level drawdown protection (Total/Daily)

  • 📊 Universal: Works on Forex (all majors and crosses), indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

  • ⏰ Time Filter: Flexible trading sessions control

  • ⚡ High Frequency: Optimized for fast position opening

🏆 Proven Performance:

  • +70% growth over 2+ years on testing platform

  • 168+ trades on H1 in rigorous strategy testing (on M1/M5 number of trades is significantly higher)

  • Stable results on Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, crosses), indices (US30, SPX500), metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD), cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH)

  • Averaging system with guaranteed 3:1 profit/loss ratio when closing series

🔧 Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Timeframes: M1, M5 (optimal for fast trading) and higher

  • Instruments: All major and cross pairs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended: $2000+)

🎮 Operation Modes:

1. Chaotic Pulse Mode 🌊

Advanced Volatility-Based Trading

The EA intelligently detects market momentum pulses and joins emerging trends at their early stages. Unlike random trading, this mode analyzes price volatility patterns to identify optimal entry points during market acceleration periods. The algorithm captures short-term momentum waves, making it highly effective in trending markets and during news events.

Key advantages:

  • Automatically adapts to changing market volatility

  • Captures momentum at its inception

  • No repainting - signals are fixed

  • Works in all market conditions

2. SMA Filter Mode 📈

Classic Trend-Following Strategy

A time-tested approach based on moving average analysis:

  • BUY signals when price crosses ABOVE the SMA line

  • SELL signals when price crosses BELOW the SMA line

This mode provides stable, filtered entries in clear trending markets. The SMA acts as a dynamic support/resistance level, ensuring you're always trading with the prevailing market direction.

Perfect for:

  • Trend-following enthusiasts

  • Medium-term position trading

  • Markets with clear directional bias

3. Custom Indicator Mode 🎯

Flexible Signal Integration

Unleash the power of your favorite arrow indicators! The EA seamlessly integrates with ANY custom indicator that provides buy/sell arrows:

  • Automatically detects buy/sell arrows on the chart

  • Executes trades precisely at arrow appearance

  • Supports all popular arrow-based indicators

  • Zero repainting - trades only on confirmed signals

Compatible with:

  • RSI arrows, MACD crossovers, Stochastic signals

  • Custom harmonic pattern indicators

  • Any indicator with buffer-based arrows

  • Multi-timeframe analysis tools

4. Combined Filter Mode 🔄

Maximum Signal Confidence

The ultimate precision mode combining indicator signals with SMA trend confirmation:

For BUY trades:

  • Custom indicator shows BUY arrow ✅

  • AND Price is ABOVE SMA line ✅

  • → Trade EXECUTED

For SELL trades:

  • Custom indicator shows SELL arrow ✅

  • AND Price is BELOW SMA line ✅

  • → Trade EXECUTED

Signal filtering:

  • Buy arrows BELOW SMA → IGNORED ❌

  • Sell arrows ABOVE SMA → IGNORED ❌

This dual-confirmation system dramatically increases signal quality and win rate, making it ideal for conservative traders seeking high-probability entries.

🎯 Mode Selection Guide:

  • Chaotic Pulse → For active traders wanting maximum market participation

  • SMA Filter → For traditional trend-following approach

  • Custom Indicator → For traders with proven indicator strategies

  • Combined Filter → For maximum safety and signal quality

Each mode can be instantly switched, allowing you to adapt to changing market conditions or test different approaches without reinstalling the EA.


⚙️ Risk Management:

  • Averaging System: Minimum 3:1 profit ratio when closing any series

  • Maximum Total Drawdown: 10% (adjustable)

  • Daily Drawdown Limit: 5% (adjustable)

  • Profit Target: 10% (adjustable)

  • Automatic trading stop on limits reached

💎 Why Choose Quantum Empire GRID PRO?

  • TESTED & VERIFIED: 2+ years real market performance

  • PROFITABLE AVERAGING: Guaranteed 3:1 ratio when closing series

  • UNIVERSAL: Works on Forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

  • FAST TRADING: Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes (number of trades significantly higher than on H1)

  • FLEXIBLE: 4 different trading modes

  • RELIABLE: Stable performance in various market conditions

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and test on demo first.

🛠️ SUPPORT: Telegram: @ALGA_Binary_trend
📧 CONTACT: taraz.trade@gmail.com


