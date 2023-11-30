Create a cool signal

The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable.

This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are indicated). In the screenshot, I showed an example of how you can create arrows if the buffers of a third-party indicator are not arrow ones, but for example lines. He showed 2 types of signal on the example of the Keltner Channel.

1) The intersection of the channel lines. 

    The first thing to do is to find out the buffer numbers. Here, the upper line of the channel is buffer No. 0, the lower buffer No. 2. So to get a signal to the top when crossing the lower line of the channel, we write 2>o 2<c, where o is Open, and c is Close. To get the signal down, we prescribe everything exactly the same, only only the characters change from more to less than 2 <o 2>c.

2) The price is behind the channel lines.

Everything is spelled out exactly the same way, only the characters "more ( > ) "/"less ( < ) " in both Open ( o ) and Close( c ) are spelled out in the same direction. (See the examples in the screenshots.)

In this way, you can output signals from absolutely any third-party indicators. Both arrows and lines.

Further...

All 10 standard indicators have several types of signals (up to 5). This:

1) the price inside the channel (the levels of the oscillators)

2) price per channel (levels of oscillators)

3) at the intersection of the lines behind the channel (the levels of the oscillators)

4) when the lines intersect inside the channel (the levels of the oscillators).

Another type of signal has been added to Stochastic (type 5) - these are the intersections of the %K_period and %D_period lines.

There are 3 types of signal registered in ADX. This: 1) the ADX signal line is above the level (type 0) , 2) the +DI line is above/below the -DI line (type 1) , 3) the ADX signal line is above the level and the +DI line is above/below the -DI line (type 2).

There are 2 types of signals registered in RVI. 1) The RVI line is higher than the signal line (type 0), 2) when both lines intersect with each other (type 1).

Reverse signals can be received in the crossed revers.

In the number of bars variable, you can add the number of bars for the signal. This is useful for example if in one indicator the signal appeared on the 1st candle, on the second on the 0 candle. Then in one of them just put the value 2 (or more depending on the signal).

In the Body to Shadow ratio variable, you can adjust the size of the candle body to the shadows (tails).  (See the example in the screenshot.)

GOOD LUCK to all!!!

(If you have questions about writing or correcting various indicators and Expert Advisors, please contact https://t.me/algatrade_kz ")
Önerilen ürünler
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Göstergeler
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Binary Hacker Göstergesi: Finansal Piyasalarda Dakika Başına Kesinlik Hızlı tempolu finansal piyasalarda her saniye önemlidir ve her karar bir alım satım işlemini yapabilir veya bozabilir. Binary Hacker Indicator, bir dakikada bir fiyat hareketlerini analiz etme şeklini dönüştürmeye ayarlanmış çığır açan bir araçtır. Ticarette Hassasiyetin Ortaya Çıkması: Binary Hacker Indicator sıradan bir ticaret aracı değildir. Gerçek zamanlı bir analizör olarak işlev görür ve grafiğindeki her dakikayı ayrın
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Göstergeler
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
Gann Price Level
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
Oil Formula
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Göstergeler
What makes the "Oil Formula" custom indicator special, is that it is not based on indicators, but on an algorithm that predicts to the best possibility of the price direction. The signals given by the indicator can be filtered using one of the built-in MetaTrader 4 indicators, or other strategies for optimal results. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicat
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Göstergeler
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Göstergeler
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, Elliott dalga teorisi ile iki şekilde çalışır: Otomatik Çalışma: Bu modda gösterge, Elliott dalga teorisine uygun olarak grafikteki beş hareket dalgasını otomatik olarak tespit edecek ve tahminlerde bulunacak, potansiyel ters dönüş bölgelerini belirleyecektir. Ayrıca, önemli gelişmeler hakkında tüccarları uyarılar ve bildirimlerle bilgilendirebilme yeteneğine sahiptir. Bu otomatik işlev, Elliott dalga desenlerinin tanımlanması ve analiz sürecini basit hale getirir. Manuel Çalışma: B
Forex Relative Performance
Rabia Moufid
Göstergeler
Forex Relative Performance indicator This indicator calculates the relative strength of major currencies against the US dollar. The basic idea behind this indicator is "to buy strong currency and to sell weak currency". This indicator allows you to quickly identify the best forex pair to trade according to your trading style (Intraday, Scalping, Swing, or Long Term) For demo testing please use MT5 version, because MT4 does not support Multicurrency Testing https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
The Raven Binary Options Indicator
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
1 (1)
Göstergeler
UPDATE: Works EXTREMELY well for EURJPY! --> more than 66% win rate monthly Guarantee! I want to introduce you the next-gen unique adaptive Binary options Indicator. This will destroy EURUSD & EURJPY The Raven is so sharp and efficient that it will pick the tops and bottoms of ANY type of market. Can also be used as a Forex Scalper. The Raven signal is based on multiple confirmation analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and als
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Göstergeler
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
ON Trade Numerology Station
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
User Manual Download link: https://ontrd.com/our-books/ For all who are asking about indicator  ON Trade Numerology Station It obtain about 16 numerology strategies it make together completed unit control your trading . Basic strategies to work with it are 3 strategies statistics about them are the following : 1. RBA levels success rate more then 95%. 2. FF more then 96%  3.RBA SUN 98% We will not say 100 % as they are .. Ratio rates as following :  1.Rba levels more then 1/3 to 1/6 . 2.FF MORE
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Binary Sniper, ikili opsiyon ticareti için alım ve satım sinyalleri veren bir mt4 göstergesidir, bu göstergenin farklı bir yaklaşımı vardır, İkili opsiyon ticaretinde bu gösterge sinyali yeniden boyamaz veya geciktirmez. GİRİŞ KURALLARI: 1. ARAMA (SATIN AL), Kırmızı bir mum, kırmızı olduktan sonra yeşil üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında. (ilk renk çevirme) 2. PUT (SAT), Yeşil bir mum yeşil olduktan sonra kırmızı üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında (
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Before indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. Most of the standard indicators commonly used in trading strategies are based on fairly simple calculations. This does not mean that there were no outstanding mathematicians in the world at the time of their creation. It is just that computers did not yet exist in those days, or their power was not enough for the sequential implementation of complex mathematical operations. Nowad
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Göstergeler
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
BOA Cool Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) COOL Signals Indicator provides signals based on the combination of: Fisher Oscillator & JRSX Indicator Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audib
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
LDS Scalper
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Göstergeler
PLEASE LEAVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW   LDS Scalper User Manual+ Extra LDS CSDIF INDICATOR + Training Videos   ABOUT LDS SCALPER INDICATOR STRATEGY Built on  15+ years of trading experience. LDS Scalper is a very powerful  trading indicator for scalping strategy, returns very high accuracy rate in forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. This indicator displays arrow signals based on price action information with high accuracy. The LDS Scalper Indicator strategy when applied can turn a ne
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe
Abdullah Alrai
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Sizlere ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe'u tanıtmaktan mutluluk duyarız. Bu, manuel ve otomatik yöntemleri kullanarak piyasada çeşitli desenleri tespit etmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir göstergedir. İşte nasıl çalıştığı: Harmonik Desenler: Bu gösterge, grafiğinizde görünen harmonik desenleri tanımlayabilir. Bu desenler, Scott Carney'in "Harmonic Trading vol 1 & 2" adlı kitabında açıklandığı gibi harmonik ticaret teorisini uygulayan tüccarlar için önemlidir. Onları manuel olarak ç
KT Trend Trading Suite MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Trend Trading Suite, trend takibi stratejisini birden fazla kırılma noktasıyla birleştiren çok özellikli bir göstergedir. Bu kırılma noktaları giriş sinyali olarak kullanılır. Yeni bir trend oluştuğunda, bu gösterge o trendi yakalayabilmek için birçok giriş fırsatı sunar. Daha az önemli giriş noktalarını filtrelemek için bir geri çekilme eşiği kullanılır. MT5 sürümüne buradan ulaşabilirsiniz  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46270 Özellikler Piyasa dinamiklerini tek bir denklem içi
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Göstergeler
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Divergence Sync
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Divergence and Convergence are important harbingers of reversals in stock markets. The Divergence Sync indicator is designed to automatically search for divergences on a large number of indicators with different parameters. The search for divergences is carried out on these indicators: (CCI, CHO, DeMarker, MACD, MFI, Momentum, OBV, OsMA, RSI, Stochastic, WPR, Awesome Oscillator ). To search for divergences, you can use one technical indicator or search simultaneously on any number of indicator
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya g
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Göstergeler
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI. The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilles
Super volumes
Yerzhan Satov
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell. In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can
Anaconda LD
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator "Anaconda LD" is a reversal indicator for the Forex market and mainly for Binary options. The algorithm is written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is better to use it together with other indicators to filter signals. Even with the standard ones in MT4, even with other custom ones. Any channel indicators or level indicators are especially suitable... You need to select your expiration time for different assets. Which are 1-5 bars on different pairs.
Cripton
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The arrow indicator for Binary Options and Forex is a reversal indicator. Created and written on the basis of reversal patterns. It is recommended for Binary Options to put it on the M5 chart. Enter into transactions for 1-3 bars. Depending on the trading sessions, you need to select your expiration time for a different asset.  You can change settings in external variables. Thus, you can both increase and decrease the frequency of signals. The arrows of the indicator do not draw at all. So you
Highway pro
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
İkili opsiyonlar ve Forex "Otoyol karları" için gösterge, kanal hatlarının arkasındaki fiyatı bulma prensibine dayanmaktadır. Fiyat kanalın dışına çıktıktan ve yavaş yavaş tekrar ona geri dönmeye başladıktan sonra, sinyaller o zaman ortaya çıkacaktır. Böyle bir göstergede ticaret yapmak çok kolay ve kullanışlıdır. Ve yıllarca deneyime sahip acemi bir tüccar veya tüccar bile ticaret yapabilir. Her varlık için ayarlarınızı seçmeniz gerekir. Örneğin, "A_Period" değişkeninde ayarlanan bir eğilim i
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
"Cool volumes" arama göstergesi, Mt4'teki kene hacimlerine dayanarak oluşturulmuştur. Göstergenin kendisi belirli bir zaman diliminde (zaman diliminin seçimi) satın alınacak veya satılacak hacimlerin sayısını izler. Ve satıcıların veya alıcıların hacimlerinde anormal bir fazlalık olduğunda, bir satış veya satın alma sinyali verir. Alt pencerede renkli histogramlar çizilir, burada yeşil renk şu anda alıcıların üstünlüğünü gösterir, bu da belirli bir fiyat aralığındaki artışın potansiyel olarak
Space signals
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Space signals sinyal göstergesi, Forex ve İkili opsiyon piyasalarında işlem yapmak için yeni gelişmemdir. Göstergenin algoritması, trendi takip etmesi ve fiyatın düzeltici hareketinin sonu için sinyaller vermesi için yazılmıştır. Ayarlarda, sinyallerin periyodunu kendiniz ayarlayabilirsiniz. "Dönem" değişkenindeki değer ne kadar fazlaysa, sinyaller o kadar az olur. Ancak doğal olarak daha kaliteli olacaklar.  Grafikteki okların kodlarını, çubuklardan olan mesafeyi, renklerini ve kalınlıkların
GoGo Trend signals
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Forex ve İkili opsiyon ticareti için gösterge, Basit Hareketli Ortalamanın standart Mt4 göstergesine dayanarak yazılmıştır. Ancak standart göstergeden fark, trendin durumuna bağlı olarak çizgilerinin farklı renklerde yeniden boyanmasıdır. Renk yeşilse, satın alma eğilimi vardır. Eğer kırmızıysa, o zaman satılık. Trend aşamasındaki bir değişiklik sırasında, çizgilerin ortasındaki grafikte bir arabellekle birlikte sesli bir uyarı belirir. Böylece, seçilen enstrümanda ve zaman diliminde trendin dur
Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The new Dynamic PACK Hi Tf indicator is based on tick volumes. The middle line shows the average price for the selected period of the selected senior timeframe. The upper and lower lines show the maximum/minimum of the same selected period of the same timeframe. In the settings, the user can optionally choose which timeframe and bar calculation period he needs. You can also change the style, thickness, and color of each of the lines.  In the "StsrtBars" parameter, you can select the start peri
Level Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The Level DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Level DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT4 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distributed over d
Volume Poc Wvap
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The "Volume POC WVAP" Indicator is a revolutionary tool for traders seeking in-depth analysis across various financial markets. This unique indicator, based on tick volumes in the MT4 terminal, provides indispensable information for making informed trading decisions in the following markets: Forex, binary options, cryptocurrency, spot, futures, and indices. Key Features: WVAP Line: Weighted Volume Average Price: The WVAP calculates the weighted volume average price on the selected timeframe, all
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf for MT5 Description: The "Quantum Dynamic POC Hi Tf" is a unique indicator developed for volume analysis. It is suitable for both real volumes (on futures contracts) and tick volumes (on the Forex market). The indicator is a channel tool consisting of three lines that dynamically change depending on the selected timeframe: Middle Line : the main dynamic Point of Control (POC), which reflects the average volume price. Upper Line : the maximum of the selected timeframe. L
Quqntum Delta
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
The Quantum   DELTA indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – a powerful volume analysis tool that stands out with its capabilities and accuracy. Indicator Description The Quantum   DELTA indicator is designed for volume analysis in a separate MT5 window. Its main task is to identify and display divergences, allowing traders to make more informed and timely decisions. Indicator Features Volume Analysis : The indicator analyzes volumes in financial markets, allowing you to see how volumes are distribute
MACD Signals LTF
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
Title: MACD Signals Discover the MACD Signals indicator – your reliable assistant in the world of trading! Description: The "MACD Signals" indicator is designed to make your trading more successful and efficient. It displays signals on the main chart as bright vertical lines that are easy to spot. You can customize the color and thickness of these lines to perfectly match your style and preferences. Features: Signals: Vertical lines on the main chart that stand out among other elements.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt