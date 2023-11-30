The arrow indicator "Create a cool signal" for the Binary options and Forex market is a kind of constructor of its signals! In which you can choose your own signal conditions based on 10 standard MT4 indicators prescribed in it, plus another third-party buffer indicator that you can add to the "buffer indicators" variable.





This is done simply! Prescribe the name of your indicator and prescribe its numbers (you will find them in the colors section where the numbers up to the buffer color are indicated). In the screenshot, I showed an example of how you can create arrows if the buffers of a third-party indicator are not arrow ones, but for example lines. He showed 2 types of signal on the example of the Keltner Channel.





1) The intersection of the channel lines.





The first thing to do is to find out the buffer numbers. Here, the upper line of the channel is buffer No. 0, the lower buffer No. 2. So to get a signal to the top when crossing the lower line of the channel, we write 2>o 2<c, where o is Open, and c is Close. To get the signal down, we prescribe everything exactly the same, only only the characters change from more to less than 2 <o 2>c.





2) The price is behind the channel lines.





Everything is spelled out exactly the same way, only the characters "more ( > ) "/"less ( < ) " in both Open ( o ) and Close( c ) are spelled out in the same direction. (See the examples in the screenshots.)





In this way, you can output signals from absolutely any third-party indicators. Both arrows and lines.





Further...





All 10 standard indicators have several types of signals (up to 5). This:





1) the price inside the channel (the levels of the oscillators)





2) price per channel (levels of oscillators)





3) at the intersection of the lines behind the channel (the levels of the oscillators)





4) when the lines intersect inside the channel (the levels of the oscillators).





Another type of signal has been added to Stochastic (type 5) - these are the intersections of the %K_period and %D_period lines.





There are 3 types of signal registered in ADX. This: 1) the ADX signal line is above the level (type 0) , 2) the +DI line is above/below the -DI line (type 1) , 3) the ADX signal line is above the level and the +DI line is above/below the -DI line (type 2).





There are 2 types of signals registered in RVI. 1) The RVI line is higher than the signal line (type 0), 2) when both lines intersect with each other (type 1).





Reverse signals can be received in the crossed revers.





In the number of bars variable, you can add the number of bars for the signal. This is useful for example if in one indicator the signal appeared on the 1st candle, on the second on the 0 candle. Then in one of them just put the value 2 (or more depending on the signal).





In the Body to Shadow ratio variable, you can adjust the size of the candle body to the shadows (tails). (See the example in the screenshot.)





GOOD LUCK to all!!!



