Wicks Lovers
- Sami Triki
Spot high-impact reversal zones with precision. This indicator highlights candles where the wick exceeds a customizable percentage of total candle length — a key signal of price rejection and potential turning points.
Features include:
• ✅ Wick ratio filter (e.g. wick > 50% of candle length)
• ✅ Minimum candle length threshold (in pips)
• ✅ Real-time chart arrows for upper/lower wick dominance
• ✅ Optional alerts for fresh wick signals
Perfect for traders who rely on candlestick psychology to anticipate reversals, traps, and liquidity sweeps.