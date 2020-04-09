Gold Momentum Master
- Sürüm: 11.2
Gold Momentum Master
Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1)
Overview
Gold Momentum Master is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading.
The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades.
The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading.
Strategy Concept
The strategy combines momentum detection with volatility-adaptive risk control.
-
Stochastic Oscillator
Used to identify overbought and oversold conditions and confirmed crossover signals.
-
Trades are opened only when all conditions are met
No random entries, no overtrading.
-
Optional Trend Filter (EMA) to align trades with the dominant market direction.
Risk Management
Risk control is a primary focus of Gold Momentum Master .
-
ATR-Based Stop Loss
Stop loss distance adapts to current market volatility.
-
Flexible Lot Sizing
-
Fixed Lot
-
Risk Percentage per trade (based on account balance)
-
-
Risk-to-Reward Take Profit
-
TP calculated using a predefined R:R ratio
-
-
Breakeven & Trailing Stop
-
Protects open positions once price moves favorably
-
❌ No Martingale
❌ No Grid
❌ No Hedging
❌ No Recovery Systems
Safety & Trading Filters
-
Trading session (time) filter
-
Spread filter
-
One position per symbol
-
On-chart dashboard for real-time system status
Testing Information
This EA has been tested in simulated environments (Strategy Tester / forward simulation) to validate strategy logic and execution behavior.
⚠️ No profit guarantees
Historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.
Actual results depend on:
-
Broker conditions
-
Spread and slippage
-
Market volatility
-
User settings and risk parameters
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Start with a Demo account
-
Adjust risk settings carefully according to account size
Gold Momentum Master is suitable for traders who prefer structured scalping systems with disciplined risk control, rather than high-risk or unrealistic profit expectations.