Bitcoin Machine EA is VIP , It was developed by ENZOFXEA team in Germany with experienced traders with more than 15 years of trading experience.The indicators used in Bitcoin EA expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy.

You don't need to Hold your bitcoin capital anymore

It doesn't matter if Bitcoin becomes expensive or cheap

All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order

An expert based on ( BTC , BTCUSD , Bitcoin )

This Expert is Day Trader and Breakout strategy

NOTE Default EA setting is correct

Time Frame : Daily D1

first deposit minimum : 1000 Dollars

BTCUSD , Bitcoin



befor buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,

I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor



