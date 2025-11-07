Gold Crown Pro — Adaptive Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (H1)

Product Overview

Gold Crown Pro is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines an adaptive hedging mechanism, volatility‑sensitive order execution and predefined risk‑management rules. The system works fully automatically and does not use martingale or grid position scaling.

The EA provides three operating profiles so that users can select the risk behaviour that best matches their own preferences:

Configuration 1 – fixed lot 0.01, with parameters aimed at a smoother equity curve and lower average exposure.

Configuration 2 – fixed lot 0.02, for higher trading activity while keeping the same relative risk percentages.

Configuration 3 – dynamic risk mode, in which position size is calculated as a percentage of available margin according to user‑defined settings.

Key Features

Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD, H1.

Adaptive hedging logic based on price‑step conditions.

No martingale, no grid trading and no uncontrolled lot increases.

Built‑in money‑ and risk‑management rules with take‑profit and stop‑loss logic.

Designed to work with ECN/STP brokers and low‑latency VPS environments.

Backtest Information (historical simulation only)

The following figures were obtained from historical backtests using real tick data and variable spreads. They are provided for information only and do not represent or imply future performance.

Configuration 2 (0.02 lot), initial deposit 500 USD: net profit about 6 600.19 USD, winning trades about 81 %, recovery factor about 4.89, maximum equity drawdown about 35.72 %.

Configuration 1 (0.01 lot), initial deposit 1 000 USD: net profit about 2 688.70 USD, winning trades about 80 %, recovery factor about 3.90, maximum equity drawdown about 30.48 %.

Configuration 3 (dynamic risk), initial deposit 5 000 USD: net profit about 2 922.03 USD, winning trades about 73 %, recovery factor about 3.26, maximum equity drawdown about 11.44 % (around 896.95 USD).

Usage Guidelines

Recommended symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD, H1 chart.

Recommended deposit: from 1 000 USD and above, depending on the chosen configuration and user risk tolerance.

Recommended leverage: from 1:500 or as provided by the broker.

It is advisable to use a VPS with low latency to the trading server.

For testing, use real tick data with variable spreads in order to obtain realistic historical results.

Disclaimer

Gold Crown Pro is a professional trading tool for XAUUSD (H1). All statistics and parameters shown in the description are based on historical testing or forward testing on demo or real accounts under specific conditions. They do not guarantee or promise any profit or future result. Trading in financial markets involves risk, including the possible loss of the entire deposit. Users should carefully evaluate their own risk tolerance and test the EA on a demo account before using it in real trading.