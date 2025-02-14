Triangle Pattern Scan MT4

Introduction

Triangle chart patterns are used in technical analysis, which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.





Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator

It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in in one chart .

Searching, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".



How To Trade?

All parameters necessary to enter the trade are calculated, such as entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit.

By observing the signal and deciding to trade, we enter the trade with the "set and forget" method.







