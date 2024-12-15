Gold Trade Expert MT4

5

- Real price is 1000$ - Limited Discount (It is now 299$)

Welcome, Gold Trade Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam

Strategy Tester can't filter critical news.

Gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Gold was the basis of economic capitalism for hundreds of years until the repeal of the Gold standard, which led to the expansion of a flat currency system in which paper money doesn't have an implied backing with any physical form of monetization. AU is the code for Gold on the Periodic table of elements, and the price above is Gold quoted in US Dollars, which is the common yardstick for measuring the value of XAUUSD across the world.

It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Gold market by trading the breakouts after price correction plus AI filtering to find excellent positions.

Gold Trade Expert controls risk, finding trends and breakouts levels across multiple timeframes to High profit opportunities powered by GPT-4 Open AI on the most powerful asset in the market.


Features:

  • Popular XAUUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 5 days a week
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • News Filtering
  • Updates free
  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

Parameters:

  • Uses Fixed SL, Lot size and Take profit 
  • No more changes needed

Information:

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 100
  • Recommended account: Better using Raw or Zero but you can use Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN too



İncelemeler
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
410
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.01 19:34 
 

The expert works well. I thank the author for this wonderful product AND Excellent support I recommend it..

vincenzo Bisignani
492
vincenzo Bisignani 2025.04.11 14:45 
 

Very good I ' d like to have more profit but I don't t know if It Is usefull to modify input . Can the seller give me a gift scalper indicator for mt4?

Romano Perez Dela Cuesta
270
Romano Perez Dela Cuesta 2025.05.01 18:37 
 

This is the best and most simple EA I’ve used. The only wish I have is for this to have a way to have stop loss I can change. Another idea is to close the order when a certain floating PL is reached so I don’t have to deal with a huge drawdown.

