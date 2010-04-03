Breakout Trend Scanner MT5

Contact me for instruction, any questions!

- Lifetime update free

- Non-repaint

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

Introduction

Breakout Trend Scanner indicator works based on the Elliott Wave in technical analysis describes price movements in the financial market that are related to changes in trader sentiment and psychology and finds end of movement and breakout trend.

The Elliott Wave pattern that is formed by 5 consecutive symmetrical moves up or down. In its bullish form, the market is making 5 drives to a bottom before an uptrend forms. In a bearish 5-drive, it is peaking before the bears take over. 


Trend Breakout Scanner

It is easy for a trader to recognize Breakout on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Breakout Trend Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Breakout Trend Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.




Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt