📌 EA Name: SmartWave EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Auto-Trading System

💎 Introduction

SmartWave EA is an intelligent trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for the M5 timeframe.

It combines trend recognition algorithms with a scalping strategy to automatically capture high-probability short-term trading opportunities.

The EA includes a multi-layer risk control mechanism and a dynamic take-profit system, aiming to achieve stable performance with low drawdown across various market conditions.

⚙️ Core Strategy

📈 Trend Recognition Module : Identifies market direction using multi-timeframe moving averages and volatility filters to avoid counter-trend trades.

⚡ Scalping Algorithm : Enters trades automatically after short-term pullbacks to quickly secure small profits through multiple trades per day.

🧩 AI Dynamic Exit System : Adjusts take-profit and stop-loss levels based on real-time market volatility to maximize returns.

🛡️ Risk Control System: Supports auto lot calculation, maximum drawdown limitation, and smart pending order protection.

💡 Key Features

✅ 100% fully automated trading

✅ No manual intervention required

✅ Low-latency execution, ECN compatible

✅ Customizable risk parameters (lot size, SL, TP)

✅ Works on all account types (Standard / Cent / ECN / RAW)

✅ Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) M5 timeframe

🧭 Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M5 Minimum Account Balance 100 USD (300+ recommended) Recommended Leverage 1:500 Maximum Spread < 20 points (ECN recommended)

📊 Testing & Performance

✅ Backtested from 2020–2025

✅ Maximum drawdown below 15%

✅ Average return rate: 80–120%

⚠️ Risk Notice