SmartWave EA

📌 EA Name: SmartWave EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Auto-Trading System

💎 Introduction

SmartWave EA is an intelligent trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for the M5 timeframe.
It combines trend recognition algorithms with a scalping strategy to automatically capture high-probability short-term trading opportunities.
The EA includes a multi-layer risk control mechanism and a dynamic take-profit system, aiming to achieve stable performance with low drawdown across various market conditions.

⚙️ Core Strategy

  • 📈 Trend Recognition Module: Identifies market direction using multi-timeframe moving averages and volatility filters to avoid counter-trend trades.

  • Scalping Algorithm: Enters trades automatically after short-term pullbacks to quickly secure small profits through multiple trades per day.

  • 🧩 AI Dynamic Exit System: Adjusts take-profit and stop-loss levels based on real-time market volatility to maximize returns.

  • 🛡️ Risk Control System: Supports auto lot calculation, maximum drawdown limitation, and smart pending order protection.

💡 Key Features

✅ 100% fully automated trading
✅ No manual intervention required
✅ Low-latency execution, ECN compatible
✅ Customizable risk parameters (lot size, SL, TP)
✅ Works on all account types (Standard / Cent / ECN / RAW)
✅ Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) M5 timeframe

🧭 Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended Value
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M5
Minimum Account Balance 100 USD (300+ recommended)
Recommended Leverage 1:500
Maximum Spread < 20 points (ECN recommended)

📊 Testing & Performance

✅ Backtested from 2020–2025
Maximum drawdown below 15%
Average return rate: 80–120%

⚠️ Risk Notice

  • This EA is optimized based on historical data — past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • It is recommended to use low-risk settings or test on a separate account.

  • VPS is recommended for 24/7 stable operation.

  • Please conduct at least 2 weeks of demo testing before using it on a live account.


