SmartWave EA
- Experts
- Shi Shuang Xie
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
📌 EA Name: SmartWave EA — Intelligent XAUUSD Auto-Trading System
💎 Introduction
SmartWave EA is an intelligent trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for the M5 timeframe.
It combines trend recognition algorithms with a scalping strategy to automatically capture high-probability short-term trading opportunities.
The EA includes a multi-layer risk control mechanism and a dynamic take-profit system, aiming to achieve stable performance with low drawdown across various market conditions.
⚙️ Core Strategy
-
📈 Trend Recognition Module: Identifies market direction using multi-timeframe moving averages and volatility filters to avoid counter-trend trades.
-
⚡ Scalping Algorithm: Enters trades automatically after short-term pullbacks to quickly secure small profits through multiple trades per day.
-
🧩 AI Dynamic Exit System: Adjusts take-profit and stop-loss levels based on real-time market volatility to maximize returns.
-
🛡️ Risk Control System: Supports auto lot calculation, maximum drawdown limitation, and smart pending order protection.
💡 Key Features
✅ 100% fully automated trading
✅ No manual intervention required
✅ Low-latency execution, ECN compatible
✅ Customizable risk parameters (lot size, SL, TP)
✅ Works on all account types (Standard / Cent / ECN / RAW)
✅ Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) M5 timeframe
🧭 Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minimum Account Balance
|100 USD (300+ recommended)
|Recommended Leverage
|1:500
|Maximum Spread
|< 20 points (ECN recommended)
📊 Testing & Performance
✅ Backtested from 2020–2025
✅ Maximum drawdown below 15%
✅ Average return rate: 80–120%
⚠️ Risk Notice
-
This EA is optimized based on historical data — past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
It is recommended to use low-risk settings or test on a separate account.
-
VPS is recommended for 24/7 stable operation.
-
Please conduct at least 2 weeks of demo testing before using it on a live account.