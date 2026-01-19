Aklamavo RSI Crossover Advanced Robot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Güncellendi: 19 Ocak 2026
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA is an RSI Crossover Trading System with advanced position management features. This is not one of those EAs with fake/manipulated test results out there. RSI Crossover Advanced Robot is robust and suitable for traders who want automated RSI-based trading with professional-grade position management. It's particularly useful in trending markets where RSI signals can provide reliable entry and exit points.
Recommended settings tested with 1HR timeframe using ICMarkets Tickers on 3 years historical data:
RSI - Period=3. USTEC, XLK, QCOM, MSFT, USDJPY, EURGBP, BAC, AUDUSD, AUDJPY.
RSI - Period=10. USDJPY, APPL, TSLA, EURUSD, USDCHF, BAC, XLK, USDCAD.
RSI - Period=18. USTEC, USDJPY, AUDJPY, BAC, XLK, USDCAD, EURGBP, USDCHF.
RSI - Period=21. USTEC, USDCAD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, XLK.
Core Trading Strategies
1. Single RSI Strategy
Entry: Opens BUY when RSI > Middle Level (default 50), SELL when RSI < Middle Level
Exit Options:
Exit when opposite signal appears (RSI crosses to opposite side)
Exit when RSI crosses the middle level (50)
2. Dual RSI Crossover Strategy
Entry: Opens BUY when Fast RSI crosses above Slow RSI AND both are above Middle Level (50)
Exit: Opens SELL when Fast RSI crosses below Slow RSI AND both are below Middle Level (50)
More conservative than single RSI as it requires two confirmations
Key Features:
Position Management
Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable in points
Trailing Stop System:
Can activate immediately or after reaching a percentage of TP distance
Adjustable trailing distance and step size
Optional breakeven stop activation
Advanced SL Adjustment:
Can adjust original SL when trailing activates (e.g., move to breakeven)
Option to lock adjusted SL so trailing doesn't move it further
Re-entry System:
After TP is hit, waits for candle to close above/below TP price before re-entering
Only re-enters if RSI remains in same direction
- Added Manual Confirmation Settings:
- ShowTradeAlerts: Enable/disable popup alerts
- RequireManualConfirmation: Enable/disable manual confirmation
- SendEmailAlerts: Send email notifications
- SendPushNotifications: Send push notifications
T rading Scope Control
Can trade on all charts or limit to only the current chart's symbol/timeframe
Useful for running multiple instances without interference
Exit Behaviors
Configurable exit triggers based on RSI signals
Can exit on opposite signals or middle crosses
Risk Management
Magic number for trade identification
Configurable lot size
Point-based SL/TP calculations
Trade commentary for easy tracking
Use Cases
Trend Following: Single RSI above/below 50 for trend identification
Momentum Trading: Dual RSI crossover for confirmed momentum shifts
Multi-Chart Trading: Can run on multiple pairs with CURRENT_CHART_ONLY setting
Automated Risk Management: With trailing stops and SL adjustments