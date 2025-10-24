GoldFish Core Scalper for Gold Trading

Overview

GoldFish Core v3.3 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for scalping XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. It combines candlestick pattern recognition, adaptive grid entries, and dynamic trailing stops to capture short-term opportunities in the gold market.

The EA is lightweight, easy to configure, and includes strict risk filters (spread and momentum checks) to avoid unfavorable conditions. It is optimized for stable performance and works without broker or account restrictions.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This EA does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk of loss. Always test on a demo account before going live.

Key Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD, M1 timeframe

✅ Pattern-based entry logic (Engulfing, Hammer, Doji, Morning/Evening Star, etc.)

✅ Adaptive grid scaling with dynamic trailing stop

✅ Built-in spread and momentum filters

✅ Automatic trade management with stop-loss and trailing logic

✅ Clean and simple input parameters for easy setup

✅ Works on any broker offering XAUUSD (no account/server restrictions)

✅ Informative on-chart panel with real-time data

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: Any (ECN/PRO recommended)

Minimum Balance: Suggested $200+ (or equivalent in cents account)

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 operation

Recommendations

Use only on XAUUSD M1 (optimized environment)

Profit withdrawal rule: If your account profit reaches about USD 500–800 , withdraw the excess profit to secure capital; keep at least USD 200 in the trading account.

Start with conservative lot size (e.g., 0.01 per $1,000)

Run on a reliable VPS for uninterrupted execution

Test on demo before live trading

Apply proper risk management (avoid over-leverage)

Backtest Results (3-Month, $200 Initial Deposit, 1:1000 Leverage)

Lot Size Net Profit Profit Factor Max Relative DD Sharpe Ratio Win Rate Trades 0.03 $186,643.87 4.16 3.96% 54.47 ~62–63% 189,166 0.02 $124,426.43 4.16 3.26% 58.82 ~62–63% 189,166 0.01 $62,214.55 4.16 2.14% 66.67 ~62–63% 189,166



Highlights:

Consistent Profit Factor > 4.0 across all lot sizes

Very low drawdown ( 2–4% ) even with aggressive settings

Stable win rate ( ~62–63% ) on both long and short trades

High Sharpe Ratio (54–66) indicating strong risk-adjusted returns

Scalping-style execution with average trade duration ~36 seconds

FAQ

Q: Does it work only with a specific broker? A: No. It works with any broker that provides XAUUSD with standard conditions.

Q: Which timeframe is recommended? A: M1 is the optimized timeframe.

Q: Can I use it on multiple accounts? A: Yes, as long as they are linked to your MQL5 Market license.

Q: Does it guarantee profit? A: No. Trading always involves risk. Use proper money management.

👉 GoldFish Core v3.3 is built for traders who want a fast, adaptive, and reliable EA for gold scalping on M1. With proven backtest results, strict risk filters, and simple setup, it’s a powerful tool to add to your trading arsenal.