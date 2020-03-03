GoldFish Core Scalper for Gold Trading
Product Overview
GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA is designed for traders seeking a stable, rule-based automated system that adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict execution discipline. GoldFish Pro focuses on precision, consistency, and controlled exposure, making it suitable for long-term use on real trading accounts.
Version v3.801 is a Market-Ready release, fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards and broker execution requirements.
Key Benefits
✔ Optimized Exclusively for XAUUSD
GoldFish Pro is not a multi-symbol generic EA.
All internal parameters and execution logic are tailored specifically for Gold market behavior, volatility characteristics, and trading conditions.
✔ Adaptive Market Condition Filtering
The EA continuously evaluates market quality in real time and avoids trading during unfavorable conditions, such as low-quality price action or unstable volatility environments.
This helps reduce unnecessary trades and improves overall execution efficiency.
✔ Controlled Trade Management
GoldFish Pro applies a structured position management framework with clearly defined limits:
-
No uncontrolled position accumulation
-
No recovery or loss-chasing behavior
-
Trade exposure remains within predefined safety boundaries
The system is designed to prioritize capital protection first, performance second.
✔ Automatic Risk-Based Position Sizing
Position size is calculated automatically based on account parameters and current market conditions, allowing the EA to maintain consistent risk behavior across different account sizes.
No manual lot calculations required.
✔ Built for Real Trading Conditions (v3.801)
This version includes all mandatory execution safeguards required for commercial distribution:
-
Broker stop-level and execution constraint checks
-
Margin availability verification before order placement
-
Stable operation in Strategy Tester and live environments
The EA does not rely on broker-specific conditions.
Recommended Broker Environment
GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is designed to operate best under ECN-style trading conditions, where execution quality and spread stability are prioritized.
For optimal performance, the EA is recommended to be used with brokers that provide:
-
Raw or low spreads on XAUUSD
-
Fast and reliable order execution
-
Stable trading conditions with minimal requotes
-
MT5 native support with ECN pricing
Brokers such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, and other comparable ECN providers are commonly used by traders running GoldFish Pro, as their execution environment aligns well with the EA’s operational requirements.
This recommendation is based solely on execution characteristics, not on performance guarantees or broker endorsement.
Traders should always test the EA on a demo account with their chosen broker before deploying it on a live account.
Recommended Setup
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD only
-
Timeframe: M5 (recommended)
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread preferred
-
Leverage: Minimum 1:100
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
⚠️ Using the EA on symbols other than XAUUSD is not supported and may lead to unpredictable results.
Who Should Use This EA
GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is suitable for traders who:
-
Trade Gold (XAUUSD) as their primary instrument
-
Prefer disciplined automation over aggressive strategies
-
Avoid martingale, hedging, or manual intervention systems
-
Seek a commercial-grade EA designed for real-market deployment
Important Notice
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
Trading Gold and leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live capital.
Summary
GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is a focused, professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD traders who value robust execution, controlled risk, and long-term stability.
No exaggerated claims.
No unnecessary complexity.
Just a clean, market-compliant EA designed for serious Gold traders.
Built for real execution, not idealized backtests — a professional XAUUSD EA tested under near-live conditions.
Backtest Highlights (3-Month Stress Test)
-
Test period: 3 months (from 01 Sep 2025 to 08 Dec 2025)
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks
-
Execution delay: 200 ms (with slippage & requotes emulation)
-
Optimization: Disabled (same inputs for all tests)
Performance Consistency Across Account Sizes
-
$1,000 initial deposit
→ Net Profit: ~$73,451 | Profit Factor: 1.26
-
$10,000 initial deposit
→ Net Profit: ~$908,442 | Profit Factor: 1.36
-
$100,000 initial deposit
→ Net Profit: ~$3,409,604 | Profit Factor: 1.42
-
Identical trade count: 281 trades across all tests
-
Same EA settings — no curve-fitting, no parameter changes
What This Demonstrates
-
Results obtained under near-live execution conditions, not idealized backtests
-
Scalable behavior from small to large capital with consistent logic
-
Designed to handle latency, spread variation, and execution delays
⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. Can I set a fixed lot size?
No. The EA uses automatic position sizing based on the risk (%) you define, ensuring consistent risk management.
2. How can I trade with smaller lot sizes?
Simply reduce the Risk (%) in the Inputs. The EA will adjust position size automatically.
3. Does this EA use martingale or grid recovery?
No. The EA does not use martingale or loss-recovery strategies.
4. Which symbol is this EA designed for?
This EA is exclusively designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
5. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is M5.
6. Is VPS required?
VPS is not mandatory, but it is strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation.
7. Does the EA work with any broker?
The EA is broker-independent. ECN brokers with low spread and reliable execution are recommended.
8. Do I need to optimize the settings?
No. The EA is designed to run stably with default settings. Over-optimization is not recommended.
9. Is this EA suitable for beginners?
Yes, for users who prefer automated trading with controlled risk. Demo testing is recommended before live use.
10. Does the EA guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and results depend on market conditions and risk settings.
