GoldFish Core Scalper for Gold Trading

Product Overview

GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The EA is designed for traders seeking a stable, rule-based automated system that adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict execution discipline. GoldFish Pro focuses on precision, consistency, and controlled exposure, making it suitable for long-term use on real trading accounts.

Version v3.801 is a Market-Ready release, fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation standards and broker execution requirements.

Key Benefits

✔ Optimized Exclusively for XAUUSD

GoldFish Pro is not a multi-symbol generic EA.

All internal parameters and execution logic are tailored specifically for Gold market behavior, volatility characteristics, and trading conditions.

✔ Adaptive Market Condition Filtering

The EA continuously evaluates market quality in real time and avoids trading during unfavorable conditions, such as low-quality price action or unstable volatility environments.

This helps reduce unnecessary trades and improves overall execution efficiency.

✔ Controlled Trade Management

GoldFish Pro applies a structured position management framework with clearly defined limits:

No uncontrolled position accumulation

No recovery or loss-chasing behavior

Trade exposure remains within predefined safety boundaries

The system is designed to prioritize capital protection first, performance second.

✔ Automatic Risk-Based Position Sizing

Position size is calculated automatically based on account parameters and current market conditions, allowing the EA to maintain consistent risk behavior across different account sizes.

No manual lot calculations required.

✔ Built for Real Trading Conditions (v3.801)

This version includes all mandatory execution safeguards required for commercial distribution:

Broker stop-level and execution constraint checks

Margin availability verification before order placement

Stable operation in Strategy Tester and live environments

The EA does not rely on broker-specific conditions.



Recommended Broker Environment

GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is designed to operate best under ECN-style trading conditions, where execution quality and spread stability are prioritized.

For optimal performance, the EA is recommended to be used with brokers that provide:

Raw or low spreads on XAUUSD

Fast and reliable order execution

Stable trading conditions with minimal requotes

MT5 native support with ECN pricing

Brokers such as IC Markets, Pepperstone, and other comparable ECN providers are commonly used by traders running GoldFish Pro, as their execution environment aligns well with the EA’s operational requirements.

This recommendation is based solely on execution characteristics, not on performance guarantees or broker endorsement.

Traders should always test the EA on a demo account with their chosen broker before deploying it on a live account.

Recommended Setup

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Symbol : XAUUSD only

Timeframe : M5 (recommended)

Account Type : ECN / Raw Spread preferred

Leverage : Minimum 1:100

VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

⚠️ Using the EA on symbols other than XAUUSD is not supported and may lead to unpredictable results.

Who Should Use This EA

GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is suitable for traders who:

Trade Gold (XAUUSD) as their primary instrument

Prefer disciplined automation over aggressive strategies

Avoid martingale, hedging, or manual intervention systems

Seek a commercial-grade EA designed for real-market deployment

Important Notice

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading Gold and leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live capital.

Summary

GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is a focused, professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD traders who value robust execution, controlled risk, and long-term stability.

No exaggerated claims.

No unnecessary complexity.

Just a clean, market-compliant EA designed for serious Gold traders.



Built for real execution, not idealized backtests — a professional XAUUSD EA tested under near-live conditions.



Backtest Highlights (3-Month Stress Test)

Test period : 3 months (from 01 Sep 2025 to 08 Dec 2025 )

Symbol : XAUUSD

Timeframe : M5

Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks

Execution delay : 200 ms (with slippage & requotes emulation)

Optimization: Disabled (same inputs for all tests)

Performance Consistency Across Account Sizes

$1,000 initial deposit

→ Net Profit: ~$73,451 | Profit Factor: 1.26

$10,000 initial deposit

→ Net Profit: ~$908,442 | Profit Factor: 1.36

$100,000 initial deposit

→ Net Profit: ~$3,409,604 | Profit Factor: 1.42

Identical trade count : 281 trades across all tests

Same EA settings — no curve-fitting, no parameter changes

What This Demonstrates

Results obtained under near-live execution conditions , not idealized backtests

Scalable behavior from small to large capital with consistent logic

Designed to handle latency, spread variation, and execution delays

⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I set a fixed lot size?

No. The EA uses automatic position sizing based on the risk (%) you define, ensuring consistent risk management.

2. How can I trade with smaller lot sizes?

Simply reduce the Risk (%) in the Inputs. The EA will adjust position size automatically.

3. Does this EA use martingale or grid recovery?

No. The EA does not use martingale or loss-recovery strategies.

4. Which symbol is this EA designed for?

This EA is exclusively designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

5. What timeframe should I use?

The recommended timeframe is M5.

6. Is VPS required?

VPS is not mandatory, but it is strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation.

7. Does the EA work with any broker?

The EA is broker-independent. ECN brokers with low spread and reliable execution are recommended.

8. Do I need to optimize the settings?

No. The EA is designed to run stably with default settings. Over-optimization is not recommended.

9. Is this EA suitable for beginners?

Yes, for users who prefer automated trading with controlled risk. Demo testing is recommended before live use.

10. Does the EA guarantee profits?

No. Trading involves risk, and results depend on market conditions and risk settings.

