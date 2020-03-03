GoldFishPro

GoldFish Pro MT5 – XAUUSD Scalping EA with Adaptive Risk Control


Short Description

Professional XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for fast execution environments.
Adaptive market filtering, session-based trading, and dynamic risk control on M5 timeframe.

Overview

GoldFish Pro MT5 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading, executing trades only when market conditions meet strict quality and stability requirements.
It is designed for traders who prioritize execution realism, risk discipline, and long-term survivability over aggressive curve-fitting.

Core Characteristics

  • Pure scalping / intraday trading logic

  • Adaptive market condition filtering

  • Dynamic risk allocation based on real-time volatility behavior

  • Session-aware execution to avoid low-liquidity periods

  • Built-in safety controls to prevent overtrading

No martingale.
No uncontrolled averaging.
No aggressive recovery logic.

Trading Modes

  • Safe Mode (default)
    Conservative execution, focused on capital protection and stability.

  • Pro Mode (optional)
    Earlier participation with additional confirmation logic.

  • Aggressive Mode (optional)
    Higher exposure during strong market conditions.
    Recommended for experienced traders only.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Trading Style: Scalping / Intraday

  • Execution Environment:
    Optimized for brokers with:

    • Tight spreads on Gold

    • Fast order execution

    • Stable liquidity during London & New York sessions

Backtest Highlights (3-Month Stress Test)

  • Test period: 3 months (from 01 Sep 2025 to 08 Dec 2025)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

  • Execution delay: 200 ms (slippage & requotes emulated)

  • Sessions: London + New York

  • Optimization: Disabled

  • Broker: ICMarketSC-MT5

Performance Overview (Multiple Deposit Levels)

Deposit $1,000

  • Stable equity growth with controlled exposure

  • Profit factor ~1.19

  • Demonstrates survivability on small capital under strict execution

Deposit $10,000

  • Clear intraday compounding effect

  • Profit factor ~1.26

  • Consistent trade frequency (≈ 240+ trades)

  • Balance growth with disciplined risk adaptation

Deposit $100,000

  • Smoother equity curve relative to account size

  • Profit factor ~1.48

  • Lower relative stress per trade

  • Shows scalability when capital increases

Conclusion:
Under these conditions, the EA demonstrates stable behavior and is considered suitable for serious live trading, provided proper risk management and execution quality.

(As always, users should test on demo accounts before deploying on live accounts.)

FAQ

Q: Is this EA designed only for XAUUSD?
A: Yes. The logic and risk model are specifically tuned for Gold market behavior.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols?
A: Not recommended.

Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M5 only.

Q: Is this a scalping EA?
A: Yes. It is a pure intraday scalping system.

Q: Does it use martingale or dangerous recovery methods?
A: No.

Q: Does it trade continuously all day?
A: No. Trades are filtered by market conditions and sessions.

Q: Is VPS required?
A: VPS is strongly recommended for scalping systems.

Changelog

Version 9.3

  • Improved market condition filtering

  • Enhanced entry confirmation logic

  • Optimized risk allocation during volatile sessions

  • Stability improvements for long-term execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk settings and test before live trading.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldFish Core Scalper for Gold Trading
Quang Thanh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 — Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Product Overview GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for traders seeking a stable, rule-based automated system that adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict execution discipline. GoldFish Pro focuses on precision, consistency, and controlled exposure , making it suitable for long-term use on real trading accounts. V
