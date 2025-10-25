Atlas Gold

Atlas Gold Star XAU/USD - Professional Overview
Executive Summary
Atlas Gold Star XAU/USD is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4, specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H4 timeframe. With a recommended starting capital of $1,000 USD, this system combines pending order strategies and technical analysis based on stochastic indicators to capture significant movements in the gold market.

Key Features
💼 Capital Management
Recommended Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Base Lot Size: 0.1 lots (configurable)
Automatic Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation option based on 2% of the balance
Optional Stop Loss: Configurable to 20 pips (disabled by default)
Take Profit: Target of 100 pips
Automatic Close: When the position reaches a minimum profit of 5 pips
📊 Trading Strategies
1. BUY STOP Strategy (Main)
Pending order system that automatically places BUY STOP orders 15 pips above the current price, anticipating bullish breakouts in gold. Ideal for capturing impulsive movements characteristic of XAU/USD on H4.

2. Stochastic Strategy (Optional)
Indicator: Stochastic (14, 3, 3)
Buy Signal: When the stochastic is below 20 (oversold)
Allows you to identify reversals and optimal entry points in exhaustion zones
⚙️ Advanced Features
Automatic Parameter Adjustment: Adapts settings based on the timeframe used
Range Filters: Minimum 5 pips, maximum 30 pips to validate significant movements
High/Low Filter: 10 pips to confirm signal quality
Order Expiration: Pending orders expire automatically after 6 hours if not executed
Magic Number: 1245621 (allows you to identify EA orders)
Slippage Control: Maximum 1 pip of slippage tolerated
🔔 Alert System
Visual Alerts: On-screen notifications
Alerts Sound: "alert.wav" file
Push Notifications: Alerts sent to your mobile phone via MetaTrader
Competitive Advantages
✅ Gold Specialization: Specifically optimized for XAU/USD volatility
✅ Trading Flexibility: Two complementary strategies (BUY STOP and Stochastic)
✅ Integrated Risk Management: Capital protection with Stop Loss and automatic lot calculation
✅ Complete Automation: 24/7 trading without manual intervention
✅ Adaptability: Adjustable parameters based on the trader's risk profile
✅ H4 Timeframe: Reduces market noise and offers more reliable signals

Risk Profile
Risk Level: Moderate
Risk per Trade: 2% of capital (configurable)
Expected Drawdown: Controlled through optional Stop Loss and validation filters
Suitable for: Traders with a minimum capital of $1,000 USD seeking automated exposure to the gold market
Requirements Technical
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Instrument: XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) ONLY
Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 hours)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Fixed Lot: 0.10 (for a capital of $1,000)
Broker: Compatible with any MT4 broker with XAU/USD available. Recommended (IC-Markets MT4)
EA Configuration in MetaTrader 4
📋 How to Modify EA Parameters
Once the EA is installed in MT4, you can customize all parameters from the configuration panel:

Step 1: Access EA Properties
Open MetaTrader 4
Locate the XAU/USD H4 chart
Drag the "Atlas Gold Star XauUsd" EA onto the chart
The "Expert Advisor Properties" window will automatically open
Step 2: Tab "Inputs" - Modifiable Parameters
Parameters are organized into clearly labeled sections:

===== Trading Settings =====
UseBuyStop: true/false - Enable or disable the BUY STOP strategy
UseStochastic: true/false - Enable or disable the Stochastic strategy
LotSize: 0.1 - Lot size (recommended 0.10 for $1,000)
UseAutoLotSize: true/false - Automatic lot calculation based on balance
RiskPercent: 2.0 - Percentage of balance to risk per trade
AutoAdjustParams: true/false - Automatic adjustment based on timeframe
PendingDistance: 15 - Distance in pips for pending orders
MinProfitPips: 5 - Minimum profit to close a position
TakeProfitPips: 100 - Take Profit target
UseStopLoss: true/false - Enable/disable Stop Loss
StopLossPips: 20 - Stop Loss distance
Slippage: 1 - Maximum tolerated slippage
MagicNumber: 1245621 - Unique order identifier
OrderExpiration: 6 - Hours until expiration of pending orders
AutoCloseProfit: true/false - Automatic closing of positions in profit
===== Stochastic Settings =====
Stoch_KPeriod: 14 - Stochastic K period
Stoch_DPeriod: 3 - Stochastic D period
Stoch_Slowing: 3 - Stochastic smoothing
Stoch_BuyLevel: 20 - Oversold level for buying

Stoch_SellLevel: 0 - Overbought level for selling

==== Indicator Settings =====

MinRange: 5 - Minimum range in pips

MaxRange: 30 - Maximum range in pips

HighLowFilter: 10 - High/Low filter in pips

===== Alerts =====

DisplayAlerts: TRUE/FALSE - On-screen visual alerts

SoundAlerts: TRUE/FALSE - Audible alerts

PushAlerts: TRUE/FALSE - Mobile push notifications

Step 3: Recommended Settings

For $1,000 USD capital with a 0.10 lot size in XAU/USD:


⚠️ Important Warnings

Exclusive Pair: This EA is designed ONLY to trade XAU/USD. Do not use on other pairs.

Timeframe: Configured for H4. Using it on other timeframes may affect performance.

Minimum Capital: Do not trade with less than $1,000 USD to maintain adequate risk management.

Fixed Lot Size: With $1,000, the recommended lot size is 0.10. Adjust proportionally for larger accounts.

Conclusion

Atlas Gold Star XAU/USD is a professional automated trading solution that combines operational simplicity with advanced risk management. Its specific design for the H4 gold market makes it an ideal tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio with automated exposure to one of the most liquid and volatile assets in the financial market. The intuitive configuration interface allows for fine-tuning of all parameters, perfectly adapting to traders of all experience levels.

