Silver Bullet Pro

General Information

  • SilverBullet Pro is a grid trader that relies on fluctuations of the price and hedging.
  • Does not rely on past information to predict the future, does not use any indicators for predictions, reacts to what is happening real-time in the markets.
  • Trades on Standard accounts only.  Start with 0.01 lot size, Leverage 1:100 up to 1:400.
  • It works best on the M30 (30 minute) or H1 (1 hour), most volatile non correlated pairs and default settings.
  • It is recommended to trade up to 6 of the most volatile pairs at the same time.
  • Trades best on the most volatile pairs as below.

o    GBP/JPY

o    GBP/AUD

o    GBP/NZD

o    GBP/CAD

o    AUD/JPY

o    EUR/GBP

Please Note  If you trade manually (magic no 1), SilverBullet Pro will make the trades part of its trading basket and close the trades when a basket closes.  The magic no can be changed (see below).

Settings

The following settings and their default values are available and used as set out below:

 Setting

Description

Range

Default

StopTrading = False

If this is set to “TRUE”, trading will stop after next basket closed and a new basket  will not be started.

True or False

False

Trade normally

Lots = 0.01

Lot size to start with.

Only set this to 0.1 if the broker does not allow 0.01

Start with 0.01

0.01

Risk_Management = Safe Equity Risk Percentage & Resume after Equity stop-out – Set a % risk for drawdown on the total investment.

SafeEquity = True

If this is set to “TRUE”, trading will stop and the basket will close when the drawdown reaches the SafeEquityRisk percentage as set below.

True or False

True

Safe Equity

SafeEquityRisk = 5 (%)

This is the percentage of risk you are willing to take before a basket close is forced.

1% or more

5%

ResumeAfterStopOut = True

This setting determines if the EA should automatically continue trading after a set waiting period (for the market to normalise) or whether it should wait for a manual restart.

True or False

True

Resume trading

HoursToWaitAfterEstop = 48

How many hours to wait for the market to normalise before resuming trading.

N/A

48 hours

MagicNumber = 1

Magic number used by the EA and manual trading,  If you are running other EA’s at the same time, they should have a different number or this EA’s number can be changed here.

N/A

1


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt