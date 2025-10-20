Silver Bullet Pro

General Information

SilverBullet Pro is a grid trader that relies on fluctuations of the price and hedging.

Does not rely on past information to predict the future, does not use any indicators for predictions, r eacts to what is happening real-time in the markets.

eacts to what is happening real-time in the markets. Trades on Standard accounts only. S tart with 0.01 lot size, Leverage 1:100 up to 1:400.

It works best on the M30 (30 minute) or H1 (1 hour), most volatile non correlated pairs and default settings.

It is recommended to trade up to 6 of the most volatile pairs at the same time.

Trades best on the most volatile pairs as below.

o GBP/JPY

o GBP/AUD

o GBP/NZD

o GBP/CAD

o AUD/JPY

o EUR/GBP

This site https://indicatorchart.com/most-volatile-forex-pairs/ has the trading information to select the most volatile pairs to trade with (sort by the highest number of pips).

Please Note If you trade manually (magic no 1), SilverBullet Pro will make the trades part of its trading basket and close the trades when a basket closes. The magic no can be changed (see below).

Settings

The following settings and their default values are available and used as set out below:

Setting Description Range Default StopTrading = False If this is set to “TRUE”, trading will stop after next basket closed and a new basket will not be started. True or False False Trade normally Lots = 0.01 Lot size to start with. Only set this to 0.1 if the broker does not allow 0.01 Start with 0.01 0.01 Risk_Management = Safe Equity Risk Percentage & Resume after Equity stop-out – Set a % risk for drawdown on the total investment. SafeEquity = True If this is set to “TRUE”, trading will stop and the basket will close when the drawdown reaches the SafeEquityRisk percentage as set below. True or False True Safe Equity