Silver Bullet Pro

SilverBullet Pro is a grid trading EA that operates through price fluctuations and hedging, reacting to real-time market conditions without using indicators or historical predictions. It works on hedging brokers (preferred) and non-hedging brokers, trading exclusively on Standard accounts with 0.01 lot size starting point and 1:100 to 1:400 leverage.

The EA performs well on M15, M30, or H1 charts (M30 preferred) using up to 6 volatile, non-correlated pairs simultaneously with default settings. Top volatile pairs (as at October 2025): GBPJPY, GBPNZD, AUDJPY, EURGBP, NZDJPY, GBPCHF. Pair selection should reference https://indicatorchart.com/most-volatile-forex-pairs/ sorted by highest pips.

Important: SilverBullet Pro must be the only EA on a pair; manual trades (magic no 1) get incorporated into its trading basket.

Key Settings:

StopTrading (False =  default) stops trading after next basket closes.

Lots set to 0.01 (or 0.1 if broker requires).

EnableBidirectionalGrid (True = default) allows simultaneous buying/selling.

SafeEquity risk management includes:

SafeEquity (True) closes basket at defined drawdown percentage;

SafeEquityRisk (5% = default) sets acceptable risk level (minimum = 3);

ResumeAfterStopOut (True) auto-resumes trading;

HoursToWaitAfterEstop (48 hours) sets normalization waiting period.

MagicNumber (1 = default) identifies EA trades.

Critical Notes: Maximum 6 pairs recommended; exceeding this reduces volatility and profitability. Avoid trading mid-December through mid-January due to insufficient market volatility. Consider closing baskets before weekends by setting StopTrading = True Thursday/Friday, resuming Monday at London open.

Trading Tips: Use iExposure indicator for trade monitoring. EA updates/installations don't interrupt live trading. Run back tests initially to verify lot size configuration with your broker.

