AT MM Pro

Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318141?source=Site+Signals+From+Author .The risk is 2% per transaction from the deposit(recommended).

The working timeframe is M1.

The Expert Advisor enters the market with a high probability of a trend starting.

THERE are NO toxic methods leading to the draining of the deposit - THERE is NO grid and NO martingale.

A stop loss percentage of the deposit is set for each position (-2% recommendation) and a take profit of 5-10 to the stop loss.

Each position is accompanied by a trailing stop. 2 levels of the trailing stop - a calm market and for strong movements. For strong movements , it is taken from NFT , but used on M1 .

It is possible to trade and test with a fixed risk per trade or choose to risk % of the deposit in each trade.

Testing since 2010 with a fixed risk of $ 20 per transaction (equivalent to 2% of $ 1,000). Testing with a fixed risk allows you to see the correct operation of the advisor.

With the expected simultaneous operation on recommended and tested currency pairs at a risk of $ 20, the average return assumes $ 437 per month (43% at a risk of 2%).

It is recommended to limit the opening of positions on one pair to a maximum of 2 positions on one currency pair at the same time.

There is a filter based on the start and end time.

We open 3 tabs of USDJPY , 2 tabs of XAUUSD , 2 tabs of GBPJPY, 1 tab of EURAUD, 1 tab of EUR JPY FOR A TOTAL of 9 tabs. And we install the adviser with different settings - the signal is taken from different timelines .In the masonry discussion, I upload .set files.

It is recommended to use it on accounts of the PRO.ECN type (or analogues) with a minimum spread.

ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (26)
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Grove
Ivan Elsukov
This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
EUROGEDDON EA – Eşsiz Performans ve Kontrollü Risk Yönetimi EUROGEDDON EA , adaptif zeka ile çalışan tamamen otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Küçük hesapları büyütmek isteyenler için tasarlanmıştır ve hesabınız üzerinde tam kontrol sağlayarak istikrarlı sonuçlar elde etmeyi hedefler. Her 200$ için 0.01 lot ile son derece düşük riskle işlem yapar, bu da düşük bir drawdown ile birlikte gelir. Performansı gerçekten etkileyici ve denemeye değer. Demo sürümünü indir ve kendin test et! Sadece b
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
EA Falcon, ticareti daha güvenli ve risk ve kâr açısından daha makul hale getirmek için ek özelliklerin kullanılmasıyla ana trend doğrultusunda ticaret yapmanıza izin veren iki ana stratejiye dayanan bir algoritmadır. stratejiler: - Asimetrik fraktal. Özel gösterge. - Lineer regresyon. EA'nın yalnızca ana eğilim yönünde işlem yapmasına izin veren özel bir gösterge. fonksiyonlar: -Haber filtresi. Haberin yayınlanmasından önce ve sonra müzayede dışındaki zamanı belirtmenizi sağlar. Haberleri
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Rosoku Robot
Hong Ling Mu
This EA has a very unique logic, meaning it does not use any indicators at all. It relies solely on monitoring the movement of candlesticks to determine entries. Specifically, it enters trades when certain conditions are met, such as the relationship between the previous candlestick and the current candlestick, or the timing of new highs or lows being reached. The number of entries is not significant, but it consistently generates profits by increasing the lot size when a loss occurs. Please Tr
FREE
Double Decker
Agus Santoso
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
XTrendForex
Tsz Fung Wong
Introducing XTrendForex: The Enhanced Version of UniTradeXpert! Discover the remarkable potential of XTrendForex, a cutting-edge expert advisor built on significant improvements over UniTradeXpert, designed to further enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support, this EA provides you with a decisive advantage in a competitive market with an impressive 99.9% accuracy rate. XTrendForex excels with its optimization for oscillatory trading on the
Eurusd Experto
Hussein Ali Taha
Suitable for EURUSD: Timeframe: 30 min. Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame . (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.) Backtested and forward tested from 2019 till 2023-July with 100% accuracy + Variated Spread. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid . Optimized with its cu
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Trendprof
Dmitriy Konogorov
Expert for do trading a forex on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert not have  a  martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a timeframe M30. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Good trading to everyone. Its have a trading panel of informations.
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
Bu ticaret botu, Forex gibi finansal piyasaların teknik analizinde en popüler stratejilerden biri olan **Arz ve Talep** stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Bu strateji, önemli destek ve direnç bölgelerini belirlemek için kullanılır. İşte bu stratejinin temel ilkeleri ve botun çalışma şekli: Tabii! Çeviri şu şekildedir: "30 dakikalık zaman diliminde doğal gaz üzerinde mükemmel çalışır ve minimum sermaye 1600 eurodur." ### Arz ve Talep Stratejisinin Temel İlkeleri: 1. **Talep Bölgeleri**: Bunlar, bir va
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
GridScalper Hibrid
Nami O- Yoshi Ko-
GridScalper London The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.00% modeling quality! It's a grid system, but over the past 10 years, it has steadily increased profits by money management. You can also set a stop loss for each trade.  RECOMMENDATIONS ・1000$ BALANCE or MORE. ・GBPUSD,GBPCAD ・5M  ・Leverage 500:1 or 400:1 INPUTS: PlusProfit: When holding multiple positions, close when the total profit exceeds this parameter value (point) . TakeProfit: Profit margin of one posit
Magical Powers
Paranchai Tensit
This Expert Advisor is based on Trend Following Systems . The mechanism (stop-and-reverse) technical indicator. Based on a price and time trading system, the indicator is used for analyzing market trends. The indicator trails price as the trend extends over time. It is similar to the Moving Average, as the only difference is that the indicator moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. In general, the indicator moves below the prices as they go up (bull mar
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Millennium EA
Vladimir Pleshakov
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of  Millennium  EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
