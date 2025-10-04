The SignalFxPro Queen is a professional-grade multi-system trading robot (MT4) designed for serious Forex traders who want powerful automation, institutional-grade logic, and flexible risk management.

It combines Bank-level trading strategies, popular technical indicators, multicurrency robot systems, pending orders, and advanced risk management tools — all in one comprehensive Expert Advisor.

🔑 Key Features





1. Multi-Strategy Engine

Bank Trading System – Trades in alignment with positions of major banks and institutions.

Indicator Trading System – Uses widely trusted indicators (MA crossover, RSI, etc.) to generate buy/sell signals.

Robot System (Multicurrency) – Can automatically trade on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD.

Additional System – Provides customizable trading directions (Buy, Sell, or Both) and supports recovery logic.

2. Order & Risk Management

Fixed lots or dynamic lot size calculation based on account balance and percentage risk.

Trailing Stop with customizable start, distance, and step parameters.

Break-Even Function to secure trades once profit is reached.

Hidden or visible Take Profit / Stop Loss (stealth mode against brokers).

Drawdown Protection – Automatically stops trading when maximum drawdown or profit limits are hit.

Recovery Mode with multiplier system to recover losses safely.

3. Pending & News Protection System

Supports pending orders with custom magic numbers and comments.

Optional block during high-impact news events , configurable by currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.).

Allows holiday trading toggle and keyword-based filtering (e.g., NFP, FOMC, ECB).

4. Profit Target & Auto Closing

Daily profit target system – either in fixed currency or percentage of balance.

Automatic order closure at specific local times (e.g., before rollover).

Configurable stop-at-profit levels to lock in account-wide gains.

5. Trading Time Filters

Full 24-hour trading option or custom trading hours for each weekday.

Local time-based scheduling for flexibility and avoidance of illiquid sessions.

6. Smart Control Panel (On-Chart Dashboard)

Displays live account equity, balance, spread, system status, and active orders.

Visual indicators for active systems (Banks, Indicators, Robot, News Filter).

Real-time status updates: RUNNING / STOPPED / NEWS BLOCK / TIME BLOCK .

Order summary with total, buy, and sell breakdown.

🛡️ Safety & Reliability

Designed with maximum account safety in mind.

Protects against high spreads, news volatility, overtrading, and excessive drawdowns .

Recovery tools ensure sustainable performance while avoiding aggressive martingale.

⚙️ Technical Info

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Version: 5.2

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold) – works on others too

Risk Modes: Low, Medium, High

Panel: Fully interactive on-chart control panel

Magic Numbers: Separate for each system to avoid trade conflicts

🎯 Who is it for?

The SignalFxPro Queen EA is ideal for:

Traders who want multi-system automation (Banks + Indicators + Robot).

Users who require risk-controlled growth with adjustable strategies.

Those who trade multiple pairs and want real-time trade management .

Traders who value safety features like news filters, time filters, and equity protection.

✨ In short:

The SignalFxPro Queen EA is not just a simple trading robot – it’s a full trading ecosystem, offering power, flexibility, and protection for both beginners and advanced Forex traders.





