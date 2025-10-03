Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT4

The Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT4 is an enhanced adaptation of the standard Parabolic SAR, designed not only to indicate market trends but also to map out adaptive support and resistance levels. Unlike the traditional PSAR that simply places dots above or below candles, this version highlights significant market levels—zones where price previously reacted, offering strong potential for reversals or breakouts.

Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator Table

Below is a summary of the core features of the Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator:

Category Levels – Trading Tool – Support & Resistance Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Breakout – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets

Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator at a Glance

Using the Parabolic SAR formula, the indicator plots two distinct zones on the chart:

Resistance levels (Upper PSAR): When price climbs into this zone, sellers often emerge, triggering either a reversal or a breakout continuation.

Support levels (Lower PSAR): When price falls toward this zone, demand tends to appear, commonly resulting in rebounds or sideways consolidation.

The tool updates these levels dynamically, enabling traders to integrate them into entries, exits, and stop-loss strategies.

Indicator in an Uptrend

Example: On a 1-minute AUD/NZD chart, when price nears the support marked by the PSAR, signs of weakening bearish momentum may appear. If a bullish candlestick formation or a break of the descending line occurs, the area transforms into a potential long-entry setup.

Indicator in a Downtrend

Example: On a 1-hour RUS2000 chart, if price tests a major resistance level while showing reversal signals (e.g., bearish patterns), it suggests reduced buying power. Such activity supports the start of a downward move, creating a favorable sell-entry condition.

Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator Settings

The configuration panel provides the following adjustable inputs:

Bars back: Number of historical candles to include

Number of historical candles to include Sar step: Incremental value for PSAR calculations

Incremental value for PSAR calculations Sar max: Maximum PSAR parameter

Maximum PSAR parameter Level style: Visualization style for levels

Visualization style for levels Price size: Font size for level labels

Font size for level labels Lowpsar: Internal parameter for lower PSAR support

Internal parameter for lower PSAR support Hipsar: Internal parameter for upper PSAR resistance

Conclusion

The Brooky PSAR Levels Indicator MT4 serves as a valuable tool for identifying evolving support and resistance levels built from PSAR mechanics. By combining directional trend analysis with breakout and reversal zones, traders can refine their decision-making process and improve timing in both bullish and bearish market conditions.