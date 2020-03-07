🌸 Lotus Candlestick EA - Professional Pattern Recognition Trading System

Transform your trading with the most advanced candlestick pattern recognition EA featuring intelligent compound profit system that automatically scales your position sizes based on performance, turning consistent small wins into exponential growth.





🎯 Core Features & Competitive Advantages

⚡ Smart Pattern Recognition Engine

4 Professional Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Pin Bars, Three White Soldiers/Black Crows

Customizable Pattern Selection: Enable/disable specific patterns based on your trading style

Advanced Pattern Validation: Minimum body size filtering ensures high-quality signals only

💰 Revolutionary Compound Profit System

UNIQUE MARKET ADVANTAGE: Our proprietary compound system automatically increases lot sizes based on profits:

Dynamic Lot Scaling: Automatically grows position sizes as profits accumulate

Risk-Controlled Growth: Maximum and minimum lot size limits protect your account

Smart Reset Mechanism: Automatically resets to base lot size after losses (optional)

Customizable Growth Rate: Adjust compound percentage to match your risk tolerance

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Equity-Based Stop Loss: Protects your account with percentage-based equity stops

Profit Target System: Automatically closes all positions at predetermined pip targets

Position Size Control: Intelligent lot size management with broker compatibility

Magic Number Isolation: Safely runs alongside other EAs without conflicts

📊 Professional Trading Logic

One Bar = One Decision: Eliminates over-trading with systematic once-per-bar analysis

Opposite Direction Trading: Opens buy when no sell positions exist (and vice versa)

Clean Exit Strategy: Closes all positions simultaneously when profit target is reached

Performance Tracking: Built-in logging system for trade analysis





🔧 Comprehensive Input Parameters

Basic Trading Settings

LotSize: Starting position size (works with compound system)

TotalProfitPips: Target profit in pips for position closure

UseStopLoss: Enable/disable equity-based stop loss

StopLossPercent: Maximum equity loss percentage before closure

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA trades

Pattern Recognition Controls

UseEngulfing: Enable Bullish/Bearish Engulfing patterns

UseHammer: Enable Hammer and Shooting Star detection

UsePinBar: Enable Pin Bar pattern recognition (recommended: ON)

UseThreePattern: Enable 3-candle patterns (White Soldiers, Black Crows, Stars)

MinCandleBody: Minimum candle body size filter (quality control)

Compound System Settings ⭐

UseCompound: Enable the revolutionary compound profit system

CompoundPercent: Percentage of profit to add to lot size (default: 70%)

MaxLotSize: Safety cap for maximum position size

MinLotSize: Minimum position size floor

CompoundAfterTrades: Number of profitable trades before compound activation

ResetOnLoss: Reset lot size after losses (recommended: ON)





🎯 How It Works

Signal Generation Process

Pattern Scanning: Analyzes completed candles for valid patterns

Quality Filtering: Applies minimum body size and structure validation

Direction Confirmation: Ensures no conflicting positions exist

Entry Execution: Opens position with current compound-adjusted lot size

Compound Growth Algorithm

Profit Calculation: Continuously monitors account balance growth

Lot Size Adjustment: Increases position sizes based on accumulated profits

Risk Management: Applies maximum limits and broker normalization

Loss Recovery: Optional reset mechanism after losing trades

Exit Strategy

Profit Target: Closes all positions when total pip profit reached

Equity Protection: Emergency closure if equity loss exceeds threshold

Clean Closure: Simultaneous closure of all EA positions





🏆 Competitive Advantages

🔥 What Makes This EA Superior:

EXCLUSIVE COMPOUND SYSTEM: No other candlestick EA offers this level of automated position sizing

COMPREHENSIVE PATTERN LIBRARY: 4 professional patterns with quality filtering

FLEXIBLE CUSTOMIZATION: Enable only the patterns that match your style

INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE RISK MANAGEMENT: Equity-based stops protect like professional systems

BROKER COMPATIBILITY: Automatically adjusts to any broker's lot size requirements

PERFORMANCE TRANSPARENCY: Clear logging shows exactly how compound system works

🎯 Perfect For:

Traders seeking consistent, scalable growth

Those who understand candlestick pattern psychology

Accounts ready to grow from small to significant sizes

Traders who want "set and forget" automation

Anyone serious about compound profit strategies





🎯 Optimized Performance & Customization

🏅 EURUSD H1 Optimization

This EA has been specifically optimized and backtested for EURUSD on H1 timeframe using advanced parameter optimization techniques. All default settings are calibrated for:

Low to Medium Risk Profile: Conservative compound growth with capital preservation

Optimal Pattern Recognition: Fine-tuned pattern detection for EURUSD price action

Risk-Reward Balance: Parameters set for consistent, sustainable profits

📧 Custom Optimization Service

Need optimization for other currency pairs? Contact me directly for professional parameter optimization on: GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD,Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, or other instruments

Different timeframes (M15, M30, H4, D1)

Custom risk profiles (Ultra Conservative to Aggressive)

Each pair requires specific parameter calibration for optimal performance





Optimized Setup:

Primary Optimization: EURUSD H1 - Specially optimized and backtested

Timeframe: H1 for best pattern reliability

Currency Pairs: Optimized for EURUSD - Contact me for optimization on other pairs

Starting Balance: +$1000

Risk Level: Low to Medium Risk - Parameters carefully tuned for conservative growth

Growth Potential: With compound system enabled, small consistent wins compound into significant account growth over time. The system is designed for steady, sustainable profit accumulation rather than high-risk gambling.





Risk Disclaimer

This EA uses advanced position sizing algorithms. While the compound system is designed with safety limits, always:

Start with small lot sizes

Set appropriate maximum lot limits

Monitor performance regularly

Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results





📞 Support & Updates

Full Documentation: Comprehensive setup guide included

Parameter Optimization: Detailed explanations for all settings

Regular Updates: Continuous improvement and new features

Customer Support: Direct contact for technical questions







