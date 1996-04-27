Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool

Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring

The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface.

🚀 Key Features That Set This Dashboard Apart

Advanced Multi-Symbol Analysis

Simultaneous monitoring of up to 4 currency pairs with real-time price updates

Intelligent data validation ensures accurate display even for symbols not in Market Watch

Customizable symbol selection - choose any forex pairs, commodities, or indices

Dynamic price change tracking with visual trend indicators and percentage calculations

Professional Technical Analysis Suite

RSI Indicator Integration with customizable periods (2-100) and overbought/oversold levels

Volume Analysis with both absolute and relative volume ratio calculations

Money Flow Index (MFI) for advanced momentum analysis

Dual Trend Analysis supporting both EMA crossover and price movement methods

Real-time indicator calculations with manual fallback for enhanced reliability

Revolutionary 3-Level Tab System

Main Navigation Tabs: Market Data, Account Info, Settings

Secondary Sub-Tabs: Organized content for easy navigation

Tertiary Interactive Tabs: Live editing capabilities for indicator parameters

Windows-Style Interface with familiar minimize, maximize, and close controls

Live Parameter Editing System

Interactive Settings Editor - modify RSI, Volume, MFI, and Trend parameters in real-time

Visual editing interface with cursor navigation and input validation

Instant parameter application without restarting the indicator

Range validation prevents invalid parameter entries

Comprehensive Trading Statistics

Performance Analytics: Win rate, profit factor, total trades tracking

Risk Management Metrics: Maximum drawdown, margin level monitoring

Account Overview: Balance, equity, floating P/L with color-coded alerts

Trading History Display: Recent trades with detailed transaction information

Advanced Display & Customization

Gradient backgrounds with professional 3D effects

Color-coded indicators for instant market condition recognition

Responsive layout that adapts to enabled features

Modern card-based design with alternating row colors for easy reading

Customizable fonts and colors to match your trading setup

📊 Input Parameters & Configuration Options

Symbol Selection (4 Symbols Maximum)

Symbol1 = "EURUSD" // Primary currency pair

Symbol2 = "GBPUSD" // Secondary currency pair

Symbol3 = "USDJPY" // Third currency pair

Symbol4 = "USDCHF" // Fourth currency pair

NumberOfSymbols = 4 // Active symbols count

Dashboard Appearance

DashboardX = 20 // Horizontal position

DashboardY = 30 // Vertical position

UpdateIntervalSeconds = 5 // Refresh frequency

FontSize = 9 // Text size

HeaderColor = clrYellow // Title color

TextColor = clrWhite // Main text color

BullishColor = clrLimeGreen // Positive trend color

BearishColor = clrRed // Negative trend color

Technical Analysis Configuration

// RSI Settings

RSI_Timeframe = PERIOD_H1 // Analysis timeframe

RSI_Period = 14 // Calculation period

RSI_OverboughtLevel = 70.0 // Sell signal threshold

RSI_OversoldLevel = 30.0 // Buy signal threshold





// Volume Analysis

VolumeEnabled = true // Enable/disable volume display

Volume_Period = 20 // Volume averaging period

Use_Relative_Volume = true // Relative vs absolute volume





// Money Flow Index

MFIEnabled = true // Enable/disable MFI

MFI_Period = 14 // MFI calculation period

MFI_OverboughtLevel = 80.0 // MFI sell threshold

MFI_OversoldLevel = 20.0 // MFI buy threshold





// Trend Analysis

Trend_Period = 20 // Trend calculation period

Trend_BullishThreshold = 0.5 // Bullish trend threshold %

Trend_BearishThreshold = -0.5 // Bearish trend threshold %

Use_EMA_For_Trend = true // EMA vs price-based trend

EMA_Fast_Period = 12 // Fast EMA period

EMA_Slow_Period = 26 // Slow EMA period

Trading Statistics Setup

StartDate = D'2024.01.01' // Analysis start date

TradingStatsEnabled = true // Enable statistics calculation

ProfitColor = clrLimeGreen // Profit display color

LossColor = clrRed // Loss display color

🎯 What Makes This Dashboard Unique

1. Intelligent Data Management Unlike basic dashboards that fail with unavailable symbols, this tool includes robust error handling and data validation, ensuring consistent performance across all market conditions. 2. Real-Time Interactive Editing The revolutionary interactive settings editor allows you to modify technical indicator parameters without restarting MetaTrader - a feature not found in any other dashboard indicator. 3. Professional Windows-Style Interface The familiar three-level tab system with Windows-style controls provides an intuitive user experience that feels natural to any Windows user. 4. Comprehensive Market Analysis Combines multiple technical indicators (RSI, Volume, MFI, Trend) with account management and trading statistics in a single, cohesive interface. 5. Advanced Keyboard Shortcuts R - Refresh Dashboard T - Switch Main Tabs Q - Switch Sub Tabs H - Hide/Show Dashboard V - Toggle Volume Display M - Toggle MFI Display S - Toggle Trading Statistics E - Enable Edit Mode (Settings)

💡 Perfect For These Trading Scenarios

Multi-Pair Strategy Traders who need to monitor several currency pairs simultaneously

Scalpers requiring instant access to multiple timeframes and indicators

Risk Managers who want comprehensive account monitoring alongside market analysis

Professional Traders seeking a sophisticated, customizable dashboard solution

Swing Traders needing trend analysis across multiple instruments

🔧 Technical Specifications

Resource Efficient: Optimized calculations prevent platform lag

Memory Safe: Proper object cleanup and memory management

Error Resistant: Comprehensive error handling for market disruptions

Multi-Timeframe: Supports all standard MetaTrader timeframes

Customizable Updates: 1-300 second refresh intervals

🎨 Visual Excellence

The dashboard features a modern, professional appearance with:

Gradient backgrounds and 3D visual effects

Color-coded indicators for instant market sentiment recognition

Alternating row colors for enhanced readability

Smooth card-based layout with professional borders

Responsive design that adapts to your configuration





⚡ Advanced Features

Live parameter editing in the Interactive Settings tab

Historical trade analysis with profit/loss tracking

Real-time margin monitoring with color-coded alerts

Volatility analysis with range/neutral market detection

Professional trading statistics including profit factor and drawdown analysis

Transform your trading workspace with the most advanced multi-symbol dashboard available for MetaTrader. This isn't just another indicator - it's a complete trading command center designed for serious traders who demand professional-grade tools.

Experience the difference of true multi-level market analysis today!



