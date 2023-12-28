Three Bulls and Three Bears

3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA is an expert advisor that uses candlestick patterns and EMA indicator to trade the forex and crypto market with a grid system. The trading strategy of this expert advisor is based on the following logic: this expert buys or sells when a certain number of bear and bull candles with a specific body are formed. The expert advisor also uses a grid system to increase the profitability and reduce the risk of each trade. The grid system works by placing multiple orders at different price levels with a fixed distance between them. The expert advisor can close all the orders in the grid when a certain profit target is reached or when a new candlestick pattern appears in the opposite direction.

3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA also allows you to set your stop loss as a percentage of your equity (if you set mode-stop loss “true” in input tab). This feature enables you to control your risk and protect your balance from large losses. You can also adjust the body size of the determining candles, the lot size and the take profit. You can change input parameters and optimize this EA for all currency and crypto pairs and timeframes, but default setting suitable for Eurusd pair and H1 timeframe with at least 500 deposit. You can easily set up and test this expert advisor using the MetaTrader 5 platform. The backtest and forward test results show that this expert advisor has a high win rate and a low drawdown. 3 Bulls  and 3 Bears EA is a simple and powerful expert advisor that can help you to trade the forex and crypto market with the candlestick patterns. Buy it now and enjoy the benefits of a candlestick trading system.

Attention1: The money management of this robot is based on the grid system, please be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of this system before purchasing the robot.

Attention2: Please evaluate the robot well, backtest is based on the past market and does not guarantee the future market.

Attention3: For the success of this robot, it is necessary that the robot has the possibility of trading continuously.

Önerilen ürünler
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
