AutoRisk Manager

  • Automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit by fixed points or ATR-based calculation.

  • Break-Even protection: move SL to entry once the trade reaches target profit.

  • Break-Even + Trailing Stop: after securing the entry, the SL follows price step by step, giving more opportunity to capture extra profits.

  • Magic Number filter: choose to manage only trades from a specific EA, or set to 0 to also manage manual trades.


