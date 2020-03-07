Lotus Candlestick EA

🌸 Lotus Candlestick EA - Professional Pattern Recognition Trading System
Transform your trading with the most advanced candlestick pattern recognition EA featuring intelligent compound profit system that automatically scales your position sizes based on performance, turning consistent small wins into exponential growth.

🎯 Core Features & Competitive Advantages
⚡ Smart Pattern Recognition Engine
  • 4 Professional Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Pin Bars, Three White Soldiers/Black Crows
  • Customizable Pattern Selection: Enable/disable specific patterns based on your trading style
  • Advanced Pattern Validation: Minimum body size filtering ensures high-quality signals only
💰 Revolutionary Compound Profit System
  • UNIQUE MARKET ADVANTAGE: Our proprietary compound system automatically increases lot sizes based on profits:
  • Dynamic Lot Scaling: Automatically grows position sizes as profits accumulate
  • Risk-Controlled Growth: Maximum and minimum lot size limits protect your account
  • Smart Reset Mechanism: Automatically resets to base lot size after losses (optional)
  • Customizable Growth Rate: Adjust compound percentage to match your risk tolerance
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
  • Equity-Based Stop Loss: Protects your account with percentage-based equity stops
  • Profit Target System: Automatically closes all positions at predetermined pip targets
  • Position Size Control: Intelligent lot size management with broker compatibility
  • Magic Number Isolation: Safely runs alongside other EAs without conflicts
📊 Professional Trading Logic
  • One Bar = One Decision: Eliminates over-trading with systematic once-per-bar analysis
  • Opposite Direction Trading: Opens buy when no sell positions exist (and vice versa)
  • Clean Exit Strategy: Closes all positions simultaneously when profit target is reached
  • Performance Tracking: Built-in logging system for trade analysis

🔧 Comprehensive Input Parameters
Basic Trading Settings
  • LotSize: Starting position size (works with compound system)
  • TotalProfitPips: Target profit in pips for position closure
  • UseStopLoss: Enable/disable equity-based stop loss
  • StopLossPercent: Maximum equity loss percentage before closure
  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA trades
  • Pattern Recognition Controls
  • UseEngulfing: Enable Bullish/Bearish Engulfing patterns
  • UseHammer: Enable Hammer and Shooting Star detection
  • UsePinBar: Enable Pin Bar pattern recognition (recommended: ON)
  • UseThreePattern: Enable 3-candle patterns (White Soldiers, Black Crows, Stars)
  • MinCandleBody: Minimum candle body size filter (quality control)
Compound System Settings ⭐
  • UseCompound: Enable the revolutionary compound profit system
  • CompoundPercent: Percentage of profit to add to lot size (default: 70%)
  • MaxLotSize: Safety cap for maximum position size
  • MinLotSize: Minimum position size floor
  • CompoundAfterTrades: Number of profitable trades before compound activation
  • ResetOnLoss: Reset lot size after losses (recommended: ON)

🎯 How It Works
Signal Generation Process
  • Pattern Scanning: Analyzes completed candles for valid patterns
  • Quality Filtering: Applies minimum body size and structure validation
  • Direction Confirmation: Ensures no conflicting positions exist
  • Entry Execution: Opens position with current compound-adjusted lot size
  • Compound Growth Algorithm
  • Profit Calculation: Continuously monitors account balance growth
  • Lot Size Adjustment: Increases position sizes based on accumulated profits
  • Risk Management: Applies maximum limits and broker normalization
  • Loss Recovery: Optional reset mechanism after losing trades
Exit Strategy
  • Profit Target: Closes all positions when total pip profit reached
  • Equity Protection: Emergency closure if equity loss exceeds threshold
  • Clean Closure: Simultaneous closure of all EA positions

🏆 Competitive Advantages
🔥 What Makes This EA Superior:
  • EXCLUSIVE COMPOUND SYSTEM: No other candlestick EA offers this level of automated position sizing
  • COMPREHENSIVE PATTERN LIBRARY: 4 professional patterns with quality filtering
  • FLEXIBLE CUSTOMIZATION: Enable only the patterns that match your style
  • INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE RISK MANAGEMENT: Equity-based stops protect like professional systems
  • BROKER COMPATIBILITY: Automatically adjusts to any broker's lot size requirements
  • PERFORMANCE TRANSPARENCY: Clear logging shows exactly how compound system works
🎯 Perfect For:
  • Traders seeking consistent, scalable growth
  • Those who understand candlestick pattern psychology
  • Accounts ready to grow from small to significant sizes
  • Traders who want "set and forget" automation
  • Anyone serious about compound profit strategies

🎯 Optimized Performance & Customization
🏅 EURUSD H1 Optimization
This EA has been specifically optimized and backtested for EURUSD on H1 timeframe using advanced parameter optimization techniques. All default settings are calibrated for:
  • Low to Medium Risk Profile: Conservative compound growth with capital preservation
  • Optimal Pattern Recognition: Fine-tuned pattern detection for EURUSD price action
  • Risk-Reward Balance: Parameters set for consistent, sustainable profits
📧 Custom Optimization Service
Need optimization for other currency pairs? Contact me directly for professional parameter optimization on: GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD,Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, or other instruments
Different timeframes (M15, M30, H4, D1)
Custom risk profiles (Ultra Conservative to Aggressive)
Each pair requires specific parameter calibration for optimal performance

Optimized Setup:
  • Primary Optimization: EURUSD H1 - Specially optimized and backtested
  • Timeframe: H1 for best pattern reliability
  • Currency Pairs: Optimized for EURUSD - Contact me for optimization on other pairs
  • Starting Balance: +$1000
  • Risk Level: Low to Medium Risk - Parameters carefully tuned for conservative growth
  • Growth Potential: With compound system enabled, small consistent wins compound into significant account growth over time. The system is designed for steady, sustainable profit accumulation rather than high-risk gambling.

 Risk Disclaimer
This EA uses advanced position sizing algorithms. While the compound system is designed with safety limits, always:
  • Start with small lot sizes
  • Set appropriate maximum lot limits
  • Monitor performance regularly
  • Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results

📞 Support & Updates
  • Full Documentation: Comprehensive setup guide included
  • Parameter Optimization: Detailed explanations for all settings
  • Regular Updates: Continuous improvement and new features
  • Customer Support: Direct contact for technical questions


Altri dall'autore
Big candle breakout EA
Irvan Trias Putra
5 (1)
Experts
Big Candle Break Out is an expert advisor that uses a simple and effective trading strategy based on significant changes in volatility. The EA identifies support and resistance levels on the chart and looks for a candle that breaks through one of these levels with at least x volume. This can signal a shift in the market’s direction and provide a potential trading opportunity. The EA can trade both long and short positions depending on the direction of the break out and this expert has three mon
FREE
Pivot point and RSI EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below th
FREE
Three Bulls and Three Bears
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA is an expert advisor that uses candlestick patterns and EMA indicator to trade the forex and crypto market with a grid system. The trading strategy of this expert advisor is based on the following logic: this expert buys or sells when a certain number of bear and bull candles with a specific body are formed. The expert advisor also uses a grid system to increase the profitability and reduce the risk of each trade. The grid system works by placing multiple orders at differ
Dynamic RS Indicator
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicatori
This indicator automatically identifies and plots key support/resistance (S/R) levels on price charts using a hybrid algorithm combining fractal detection , price touch validation , and dynamic level managemen. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Support levels and Resistance levels are drawn in red . Fractal-Based Detection: Levels are identified based on fractal highs and lows. Efficient Memory Handling: The number of levels is limited to 100 to avoid clutter. Cleanup on Deletion: All
Volume Weighted RSI
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicatori
The Volume-Weighted RSI (VW-RSI) is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI) with volume data to provide a more nuanced view of market conditions. By incorporating volume into the RSI calculation, the VW-RSI offers a unique perspective on price momentum, helping traders identify potential reversals, confirm trends, and filter out false signals. Below is a detailed explanation of the VW-RSI, its features, and why it stands out as a unique indi
A R M Pro Signal
Irvan Trias Putra
Indicatori
Advanced BuySell Signals ATR Enhanced - Professional Trading Indicator Revolutionary Multi-Strategy Signal System with Real-Time Performance Analytics Transform your trading experience with this cutting-edge indicator that combines multiple proven technical analysis methods with advanced ATR-based risk management. Specially optimized for EURUSD H1 timeframe, this indicator delivers precise entry and exit signals with comprehensive performance tracking. Key Features & Advantages Mult
Bitcoin Multi Timeframe Pro
Irvan Trias Putra
Experts
Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically optimized for BTCUSD trading on the 1-hour timeframe. This EA combines the power of 7 advanced technical indicators across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to deliver consistent profitable trading signals. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Intelligence: Simultaneous analysis of H1, H4, and D1 timeframes Cross-timeframe signal confirmation system Advanced market sentiment calculation 7-Indicator
Multi Level Trading Dashboard
Irvan Trias Putra
Utilità
Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface. Key Features
