Bitcoin Multi Timeframe Pro

Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically optimized for BTCUSD trading on the 1-hour timeframe. This EA combines the power of 7 advanced technical indicators across multiple timeframes (H1, H4, D1) to deliver consistent profitable trading signals.

🔥 Key Features:

Multi-Timeframe Intelligence:

  • Simultaneous analysis of H1, H4, and D1 timeframes
  • Cross-timeframe signal confirmation system
  • Advanced market sentiment calculation

7-Indicator Powerhouse:

  • ADX (Average Directional Index) - Trend strength analysis
  • ATR (Average True Range) - Dynamic volatility-based SL/TP
  • Stochastic Oscillator - Momentum detection
  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index) - Overbought/oversold levels
  • Williams %R - Reversal signals
  • Bollinger Bands - Price channel analysis with squeeze detection
  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo - Complete trend analysis

Advanced Risk Management:

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Intelligent trailing stop system
  • Emergency stop loss protection (5% account protection)
  • Breakeven + profit lock mechanism
  • Position sizing based on account risk percentage

Smart Trading Logic:

  • Signal strength scoring system (0-12 points)
  • Minimum bars between signals filter
  • Volatility filter for optimal entry conditions
  • Trend confirmation requirement
  • Market condition analysis (trending/ranging detection)

Professional Features:

  • Real-time market sentiment dashboard
  • Interactive keyboard controls (I-Info, C-Clear, R-Refresh)
  • Comprehensive position monitoring
  • Performance statistics tracking
  • News time filter to avoid high-impact events
  • Partial position closing at profit targets

Bitcoin-Optimized Settings:

  • Pre-configured for BTCUSD volatility patterns
  • 1:2 Risk-to-Reward ratio optimization
  • Crypto market session awareness
  • Dynamic lot sizing based on Bitcoin's price movements

Why Choose Bitcoin Multi-Timeframe Pro:

✅ Proven profitable performance on BTCUSD H1 timeframe

✅ Multiple timeframe confirmation reduces false signals

✅ Advanced risk management protects your capital

✅ Easy-to-use interface with professional monitoring tools

✅ Optimized specifically for Bitcoin's unique market behavior

✅ No martingale or dangerous money management strategies

Perfect for:

  • Bitcoin traders seeking consistent profits
  • Investors wanting automated portfolio management
  • Traders who prefer low-maintenance, high-performance systems
  • Professional money managers handling crypto portfolios

ATTENTION: The default parameters of this EA are based on the 'Profit in Pip' option being DISABLED. If you want to ENABLE this option and test it, please change the parameter values as follows:

  • LotSize = 0.05
  • StopLoss = 100               
  • TakeProfit = 1600            
  • UseTrailingStop = true
  • UseATR_SL = false
  • ATR_Multiplier = 5.0
  • MinBarsFromSignal = 0

  • "=== INDICATOR SETTINGS ==="
  • ADX_Period = 1
  • ADX_Level = 32              
  • ATR_Period = 1             
  • Stoch_K = 1                
  • Stoch_D = 2                
  • Stoch_Slow = 4             
  • CCI_Period = 6             
  • CCI_Level = 50
  • Williams_Period = 22
  • BB_Period = 20
  • BB_Deviation = 1
  • Ichimoku_Tenkan = 1
  • Ichimoku_Kijun = 16
  • Ichimoku_Senkou = 40

  • "=== SIGNAL SETTINGS ==="
  • MinSignalStrength = 0
  • RequireTrendConfirmation = false
  • UseVolatilityFilter = false
  • MinVolatilityLevel = 0.0010


"Profit in Pip" Setting in Strategy Tester

What does this option mean?

The "Profit in pip" option in MetaTrader's Strategy Tester controls how profit and loss results are displayed and calculated during backtesting.

When "Profit in Pip" is ENABLED:

  • Results shown in pips: All profit/loss values are displayed in pip units
  • Normalized comparison: Allows fair comparison across different currency pairs
  • Independent of lot size: Results are not affected by position size
  • Focus on strategy efficiency: Shows the raw performance of your trading logic

Example: +150 pips profit regardless of whether you traded 0.1 or 1.0 lots

When "Profit in Pip" is DISABLED:

  • Results shown in account currency: All profit/loss values displayed in USD, EUR, etc.
  • Real monetary value: Shows actual financial gains/losses
  • Lot size dependent: Larger positions show proportionally larger profits/losses
  • Portfolio impact: Reflects true account balance changes

Example: +$1,500 profit (which varies based on lot size and currency pair)

Why does this affect EA performance differently?

  • Risk management calculations: Some EAs use profit/loss values for position sizing
  • Money management: EAs reading account balance changes behave differently
  • Statistical analysis: Affects how the EA interprets historical performance data
  • Optimization results: May lead to different optimal parameter sets

Recommendation:

For strategy development and comparison: Use "Profit in pip" ENABLED For real trading simulation and money management: Use "Profit in pip" DISABLED

Always test your EA with both settings to ensure consistent performance in live trading conditions.


