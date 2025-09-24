Long Grid Remaining Candle Time
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
- Sürüm: 1.16
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A grid-based Expert Advisor meticulously designed to maximize trading potential on gold (XAUUSD) with a solid system of risk control and compound growth technology.
🔑 Key Features
-
Compound interest technology for accelerated capital growth.
-
Built-in protection against maximum allowed losses.
-
Operates on M5 timeframe, providing precision and efficiency.
-
Quality over quantity strategy: trades only under optimal conditions, not every day.
-
No complex setup required: simply attach it to your XAUUSD (2-digit) chart and let it work.
-
Optimized and refined code for long-term stability and performance.
✅ Trader Benefits
-
Advanced risk management: protects your account from excessive drawdown.
-
Ease of use: ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.
-
Versatility & adaptability: tuned for various market conditions.
-
Accurate execution: avoids overtrading, focuses on precision entries.
-
24/5 automated trading: continuously monitors and manages trades.
⚙️ Requirements & Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD with 2 decimal pricing (not compatible with 3 decimals).
-
Broker recommendation: Pepperstone or any broker with low spreads on gold.
-
Minimum deposit: $100 with 1:500 leverage.
-
Recommended deposit: $1,000 with 1:500 leverage.
-
Minimum leverage: 1:100 (optimal: 1:500).
-
Account type: Hedging.
📌 Important Note
This EA is designed with a patience-driven approach. It does not trade daily — instead, it focuses on high-quality opportunities while maintaining strong risk control.👉 Attach the EA to your XAUUSD M5 chart and let it trade with discipline, safety, and a focus on sustainable long-term results.