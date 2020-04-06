Long Grid Remaining Candle Time

An advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for automated trading in volatile markets like XAUUSD (gold). It implements a grid strategy of long positions (BUY only), combined with key technical indicators such as ATR (to measure volatility), RSI (to detect overbought conditions), and EMA (fast and slow exponential moving averages to confirm upward trends).





Key Features:

Grid Strategy: Opens additional BUY positions at predefined price levels (configurable grid step in pips) when the price falls, allowing for average costing. A maximum number of grid orders is limited to control risk (up to 9 by default). The entire grid is closed upon reaching a collective take profit or exit conditions.





Entry Signals: Trades only when strict conditions are met:

ATR above a threshold (1.85 pips by default) to confirm volatility.





RSI above a level (55 by default) to avoid oversold conditions. Closing price above the fast (17-period) and slow (35-period) EMAs for uptrends.

Wait a minimum number of bars between trades (25 by default) to avoid overtrading.

Advanced Risk Management:

Dynamic lot calculation based on the percentage of risk per trade (0.1% by default), with support for compounding (adjustable compounding).

Configurable Stop Loss (2281 pips), Take Profit (2751 pips), and Trailing Stop (1151 pips).

Drawdown Protection: Maximum drawdown limit (2%), weekly loss (2%), minimum balance (USD 5), and free margin buffer (70%).

Margin, maximum volume, and symbol limit checks to prevent execution errors.

Customization Options:

Language: Bilingual support (Spanish/English) for messages and logs.

Compounding is available for accounts over USD 500. Deactivation of weekly limits for backtesting.

Adjustable periods for ATR (14), RSI (14), fast (17) and slow (35) EMA.

Optimization and Backtesting: Includes optimization functions in MetaTrader, with customizable criteria such as Profit Factor, number of trades, and relative drawdown. Stops testing if Profit Factor < 1.0.

Security: Only trades if there is sufficient margin, does not exceed drawdowns, and respects weekly limits. Designed for live and test environments.

Usage Recommendations:

Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (gold), but adaptable to other pairs with similar volatility.

Timeframe: Any timeframe, but optimized for H1 or higher.

Minimum Account: $500 USD for compounding; trades in lots from 0.01 to 0.5.

Risks: Although it includes protections, trading involves risk. Use it in demo mode first and optimize parameters according to your strategy.

Version 2.1 | Created September 28, 2025 | Developed by XAUUSDtecnico (Instagram: @xauusdtecnico).





This EA is ideal for traders seeking reliable automation focused on long positions and recovery on grids, minimizing exposure to volatile markets. Optimize and test before live trading!